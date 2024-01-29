Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6 map reportedly LEAKED by Rockstar Games employee! Know how it will look

GTA 6 map reportedly LEAKED by Rockstar Games employee! Know how it will look

A Rockstar Games employee has reportedly leaked the GTA 6 map on an imageboard website, and it suggests that GTA 6 could have three distinct islands, the largest of which is reported to be the state of Leonida, or as it is more popularly known, Vice City.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 29 2024, 18:30 IST
Icon
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
GTA 6 is confirmed to be based in Vice City. Know more about the leaked GTA 6 map. (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6 has been shattering records even before its launch. The GTA 6 trailer, which was published on December 4, broke the record for most views in the initial 24-hour period for a non-music video, overtaking the previous record of YouTuber Mr Beast. Although the trailer did not delve into the specifics, it offered a first glimpse into the world of GTA 6, its setting, some gameplay elements and characters. The GTA 6 trailer reveal has only added fuel to the fire and has reignited the GTA 6 community which is now working on creating a potential GTA 6 world map. In the midst of all this, the GTA 6 map might have just been leaked by a Rockstar employee himself!

Also Read: Who are the protagonists of GTA 6?

GTA 6 map leak

In an Xpost, user @s1nick shared a snapshot of a video game map. Alongside the image, the user wrote, “A rockstar employee on 4chan just leaked this👀 he says it's the gta 6 map. Idk if this is true but it seems very legit to me…”.

It goes against the other renders created by the GTA 6 community which feature one single island. Instead, this new GTA 6 map features three distinct islands, the largest of which is reported to be the state of Leonida, or as it is more popularly known, Vice City.

While the information should be taken with a pinch of salt since it hasn't come from an official source, it only adds to the speculation about the world of GTA 6.

GTA 6: location details

Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002's GTA: Vice City. GTA 6's open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games announced, “Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.”

Also read other top stories today:

Video Surveillance! Police in the US will now have to get warrants to obtain video footage from Amazon Ring devices. But what about the millions of other cameras watching us? Know all about it here.

Rising India! Indian smart electronics companies like Lava and Qubo are getting high ratings. Check it out now here.

Bad Apple? From early March, developers will be able to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and opt out of using Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30%, under the bloc's new rules. However, Spotify is not happy with the changes. Check it all out here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jan, 18:29 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI tips
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot hotspots in Vikendi - strategize your game landings for success
Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map reportedly LEAKED by Rockstar Games employee! Know how it will look
GTA 6
GTA 6 unmasked? The undercover cop twist that could redefine Grand Theft Auto VI's Narrative
GTA Online
GTA Online update: Drag races, double rewards, and exclusive deals await players
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased Tommy Vercetti's return; Fans spot familiar mansion
Nintendo switch game console
Next Nintendo switch game console, with 8-inch LCD screen, coming this year, Omdia says
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon