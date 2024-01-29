GTA 6 map reportedly LEAKED by Rockstar Games employee! Know how it will look

Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6 has been shattering records even before its launch. The GTA 6 trailer, which was published on December 4, broke the record for most views in the initial 24-hour period for a non-music video, overtaking the previous record of YouTuber Mr Beast. Although the trailer did not delve into the specifics, it offered a first glimpse into the world of GTA 6, its setting, some gameplay elements and characters. The GTA 6 trailer reveal has only added fuel to the fire and has reignited the GTA 6 community which is now working on creating a potential GTA 6 world map. In the midst of all this, the GTA 6 map might have just been leaked by a Rockstar employee himself!

GTA 6 map leak

In an Xpost, user @s1nick shared a snapshot of a video game map. Alongside the image, the user wrote, “A rockstar employee on 4chan just leaked this👀 he says it's the gta 6 map. Idk if this is true but it seems very legit to me…”.

It goes against the other renders created by the GTA 6 community which feature one single island. Instead, this new GTA 6 map features three distinct islands, the largest of which is reported to be the state of Leonida, or as it is more popularly known, Vice City.

A rockstar employee on 4chan just leaked this👀 he says it's the gta 6 map. Idk if this is true but it seems very legit to me...#GTA6 #RockstarGames #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/6eByYrhJBT — nick ☘️ (@s1nick) January 24, 2024

While the information should be taken with a pinch of salt since it hasn't come from an official source, it only adds to the speculation about the world of GTA 6.

GTA 6: location details

Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002's GTA: Vice City. GTA 6's open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games announced, “Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.”

