GTA 6: Who are the protagonists of the next Grand Theft Auto game? Know details

The trailer for GTA 6 confirmed the inclusion of two playable protagonists, one of whom is named Lucia and is the first female protagonist in the 3D GTA universe. Know all about the GTA 6 protagonists.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 02 2024, 20:10 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
Know all about the GTA 6 protagonists, including likely voice actors, and character models. (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto games have always had memorable protagonists. Be it GTA Vice City's Thomas "Tommy" Vercetti, GTA San Andreas' Carl "CJ" Johnson, or GTA 5's Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, all have become iconic for playing a big role in one of the most gaming franchises of all time. As such, high hopes are pinned on GTA 6, Rockstar's next big game, and the sequel to 2013's GTA 5. The first GTA 6 trailer has already premiered, giving us a glimpse into the world of GTA 6, its setting, as well as the two protagonists. Yes, there will be two playable protagonists this time around! But who are they?

GTA 6: Protagonists

With the trailer, it was confirmed that GTA 6 would feature two playable protagonists, including a female protagonist for the first time in the 3D GTA universe. The two characters are Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship.

When the GTA 6 trailer came out, die-hard fans began scouring the web for any possible real-world matches of the two characters. The latest focus in the quest for Lucia's identity is on Brazilian actor Ana Esposito. Recently, a comparison video shared on 'X' by a source known as Dyllie showcased similarities in voice and facial features, particularly eyebrows and lips, leading fans to believe Esposito could be the one. The GTA 6 reveal trailer solidified Lucia's status as a major character, offering glimpses into her past, including time spent in prison. Fans are eager to uncover whether this backstory will play a significant role in the game or merely serve as character development.

However, there has been no insight into the male character, which is still to be named. But with the GTA 6 release date inching closer every day, it is not long before GTA fans find the actor behind the male character in GTA 6 as well.

First Published Date: 02 Jan, 20:09 IST
