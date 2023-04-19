Home Gaming News Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 19 2023, 17:38 IST
Know all about the Minecraft 1.20 update, which has been named Trails and Tales.
It is a big day for Minecraft lovers. Earlier today, Minecraft Legends was made available for all major platforms across consoles and PC. The cross-platform multiplayer is an all-new action-strategy spinoff by Mojang. But if you care about the original game more, you should know that Minecraft 1.20 major update is not too far now. Through Minecraft Live and various Snapshots, we have seen quite a bit of what this update, which is called Trails and Tales, will bring to the table. But as Mojang famously only shows the features that are near completion, we do not know the full extent of this update. So, let us take a look at everything we do know and what the release date could possibly look like.

Minecraft 1.20 update: New features

Minecraft's latest update appears to have a lot to offer. You can explore new ways to create and engage with your virtual world, new mobs like the Sniffer, and discover biomes like Cherry Biome that showcase an entirely different environment and culture. Moreover, Minecraft version 1.20 introduces several quality-of-life improvements that enhance the game's overall fun and accessibility.

The biggest attraction is definitely the Cherry Biome. It is a forest biome filled with pink cherry blossom trees. Players can collect cherry wood sets from here which are characterized by their pink hues. Cherry blossom saplings and cherry logs can also be found here.

Another fun addition to Minecraft 1.20 update is the Sniffer mob. It won a Mob vote in Minecraft Live 2022 and defeated Tuff Golem and the Rascal. It is the first ancient mob to be added to the game. These passive-friendly mobs cannot be tempted or tamed. They sniff the air and occasionally dig for seeds.

The archeology feature is also a big addition to the game. There are four new items that are coming to the game with this feature. First is the brush which is a craftable item you can use to brush things. Second is suspicious sand which can be found in Desert Temples and Desert Wells. Brushing the Suspicious Sand with a Brush will extract objects that were buried long ago.

Minecraft 1.20 update: Release date

While no official word has been received around the release date for the update, historic trends show that major Minecraft updates arrive in the month of June. So, June 2023 is likely when players will get to experience the new update.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 17:38 IST
