    Home Gaming News PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE

    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE

    The PlayStation Plus February 2023 lineup has been leaked. The list includes Evil Dead: The Game, OlliOlliWorld, Destiny 2: Beyond Light and more. Check details and when you can start playing.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 19:42 IST
    Sony PlayStation 5: In pics
    Sony PS5 costs 49,990 for the regular, disk version and comes with one DualSense controller.
    1/7 Sony PS5 costs 49,990 for the regular, disk version and comes with one DualSense controller. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/7 It features an 8-core Zen 2 CPU with 3.5GHz and SMT. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/7 The centre spine has a glossy finish and the fan grilles are exposed towards the top. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/7 PS5 has three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, an Ethernet port and 802.11ax Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6),  (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/7 PS5 series also has a ‘Digital’ edition that misses out on the physical disk reader. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/7 Sony PS5 UI. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    image caption
    7/7 Sony PS5 DualSense Controller. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    PlayStation Plus
    View all Images
    Know all about the leaked PlayStation Plus February 2023 lineup which includes Evil Dead: The Game, OlliOlliWorld, Destiny 2: Beyond Light and more. (PlayStation)

    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: After enjoying games like Fallout 76 and Star Wars: Fallen Order in January, PlayStation Plus is coming out with more exciting titles in February. It has been around half a year since Sony PlayStation merged PlayStation Plus with PlayStation Now to create a monthly subscription service that is similar to the XBox Game Pass. Every month PlayStation Plus has been offering new games to all the tiers — Essential, Extra and Premium. Essential, the lowest category, gets three new game titles every month whereas Extra and Premium gets a larger catalog to play, along with all the titles in Essential. Now, the Plus games for February 2023 are here and there are some exciting titles coming to the service including Evil Dead: The Game, OlliOlliWorld, Destiny 2: Beyond Light and Mafia: Definitive Edition. Let's take a look.

    “All four titles will be available to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members from Tuesday, February 7 until Monday March 6. The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineups for February will be announced soon,” PlayStation mentioned on its blog.

    Evil Dead: The Game

    Available on both PS4 and PS5, the game follows Ash Williams and his friends from the Evil Dead franchise. Players can either play a co-op mode or opt for a multiplayer action ride. You get to choose your own path and decide whether you want to be on the side of the good and survive the Deadites or take control of Kandarian demon to hunt Ash and others.

    OlliOlliWorld

    A skateboarder's paradise is what best describes OlliOlliWorld. Available on both PS4 and PS5, you get to flip in the air and traverse through fun but challenging paths in this fun action-platformer game. There is also a fun flow state gameplay that gives you more freedom and immerses you more into this colorful world.

    Destiny 2: Beyond Light

    This sci-fi fantasy game takes you to the world of Destiny 2. You play this action shooter while mastering elemental powers of Stasis and collecting gears to improve your abilities.

    Mafia: The Definitive Edition

    Cityscape fans will love this game which is set in the 1930s. You get to join a mafia organization and then rise through the ranks. Enjoy a stellar mafia game which is a full remake of the 2002 original game.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 19:42 IST
