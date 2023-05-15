Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug

Pokemon GO developer Niantic has introduced a delightful new game, full of of adorable creatures, called Peridot. Similar to the '90s Tamagotchi toys, Peridot serves as a pet simulator that allows you to nurture and care for a creature called a Dot. This new game is quite exciting, but some technical issues have turned it into a nightmare for Pokemon GO players!

Peridot players have voiced their concerns about the significant lag that results in the game running at less than 10 frames per second. Moreover, there have been reports of the app causing excessive overheating and battery drain on users' phones. Resultantly, several fans of Niantic have even taken the drastic step of uninstalling the app.

In fact, players who play both Peridot and Pokemon GO have witnessed a serious issue. Some players have even taken the drastic step of unlinking their login from their Peridot accounts. However, this has had a massive fallout. Now, they cannot login to other games like Pokemon GO. In effect, both are linked!

Pokemon GO Help Center has reacted and said, "The Niantic Support team has helped these Keepers & Trainers recover access to their Pokemon GO accounts, and we've added a safeguard that will preserve at least one non-game-specific login method."

However, Niantic says that deleting your Niantic account in one game will not delete your accounts in other Niantic games. But if you are still facing the issue with your Peridot or Pokemon GO games, then do this.

What should you do?