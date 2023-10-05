Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5

Red Dead Redemption update: While the world is waiting for news on GTA 6, Rockstar Games has quietly added a much-needed feature to the Red Dead Redemption port on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. For years, PlayStation fans had been waiting for Red Dead Redemption to arrive on the PS4. The game was launched back in 2010 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and although it was initially accessible on the PS4 via PlayStation Now for a few years, the cloud service was scrapped, meaning that there was no way for gamers to enjoy Rockstar's original take on the Wild West. What added to the misery was the game was available on PS4's major competitor, the Xbox One, through backwards compatibility.

However, that changed recently as Rockstar in August introduced the Red Dead Redemption bundled with the Undead Nightmare DLC on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, priced at $50. It was initially locked to 30fps on both consoles. But now, the latest 1.03 patch of Red Dead Redemption which rolled out yesterday, adds 60fps support on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The same also applies to the PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Players now have an option to switch between 30fps which gives a more cinematic experience, or 60fps for smoother gameplay.

Possible Red Dead Redemption 2 update

Gamers have also been asking Rockstar for any information about the next-gen update of Red Dead Redemption 2. While no official information has been released, the big Xbox leak that occurred recently has hinted at a possible release date of Q2 of FY2023.

About Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption is an action-adventure video game published by Rockstar Games in 2010. It is a successor to Red Dead Revolver which came out in 2010, and a sequel to the hit Red Dead Redemption 2 which came out in 2018. Red Dead Redemption follows the story of John Marston after the events of Red Dead Redemption 2. Having escaped the clutches of the Pinkertons, Marston begins on a mission to hunt down the remaining members of Dutch van der Linde's gang to exact revenge on what they did to Arthur Morgan and to save his family. The journey takes him from the American West to as far as Mexico.

Red Dead Redemption comes bundled with Undead Nightmare, the game's DLC, and is priced at $49.99 on PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!