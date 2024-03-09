 Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details | Gaming News
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details

Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 to their official lineup, unveils a captivating banner with Lucia and her partner, sparking excitement and speculation.

Mar 09 2024, 13:10 IST
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Rockstar Games
1/5 Two protagonists - Grand Theft Auto games have always had one playable character but that could change with GTA 6. Leaks claim it could have two protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. If true, GTA 6 would also become the first GTA game to have a female protagonist. (Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games
2/5 Hacking - GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia might carry hacking devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles. (Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games
3/5 Enterable buildings - GTA 6’s Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. (Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games
4/5 Police recognition system - Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank’s Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description’ meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description. (Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games
5/5 Money laundering - Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. It could reportedly 6 have purchasable properties and businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$’ sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank’s Waffles video. Therefore, players might be able to buy properties with the sole purpose of money laundering in the game. (Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games delights fans by officially adding GTA 6 banner to their lineup, unveiling exciting details. (Rockstar Games)

The anticipation surrounding GTA 6 has reached new heights! Rockstar Games has officially added the title to its prestigious roster of games on the company's website. Fans were quick to notice the exciting development, with the Games section now proudly featuring a GTA 6 banner showcasing the upcoming game's female lead, Lucia, and her yet-to-be-named partner, which is speculated to be Jason.

The banner, adorned with the official artwork revealed on the day of the debut trailer, has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans who eagerly shared their excitement on various social media platforms. The captivating visuals and inclusion of Lucia and her partner have left fans speculating about the narrative possibilities, especially given the intriguing setting of Leonida, Sportskeeda reported.

Also read: GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more

Leonida: A Virtual Paradise Inspired by Florida's Vibes and Vice City's Allure

Upon clicking the banner, users are directed to a dedicated page on Rockstar Games' website where they can delve into the world of GTA 6. The page offers access to the debut trailer, providing a glimpse into the highly anticipated gaming experience. Additionally, a "Welcome to Leonida" message greets visitors, offering a taste of the state that serves as the backdrop for the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Leonida, believed to be inspired by the vibrant atmosphere of Florida and featuring the iconic Vice City, adds an extra layer of excitement to the GTA 6 announcement. The potential inclusion of a second playable protagonist hinted at by Lucia's partner in the banner, has fueled speculation about the game's narrative depth.

Also read: New York Times takes legal action against Wordle clones, sparks concerns among game creators

While the release date for GTA 6 is slated for 2025, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second trailer, rumoured to drop sometime this year. However, it's important to note that neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has officially confirmed or commented on the anticipated release of the second trailer, leaving enthusiasts on the edge of their seats for more updates on this highly anticipated gaming event.

