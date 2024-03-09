Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details

The anticipation surrounding GTA 6 has reached new heights! Rockstar Games has officially added the title to its prestigious roster of games on the company's website. Fans were quick to notice the exciting development, with the Games section now proudly featuring a GTA 6 banner showcasing the upcoming game's female lead, Lucia, and her yet-to-be-named partner, which is speculated to be Jason.

The banner, adorned with the official artwork revealed on the day of the debut trailer, has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans who eagerly shared their excitement on various social media platforms. The captivating visuals and inclusion of Lucia and her partner have left fans speculating about the narrative possibilities, especially given the intriguing setting of Leonida, Sportskeeda reported.

Also read: GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more

Leonida: A Virtual Paradise Inspired by Florida's Vibes and Vice City's Allure

Upon clicking the banner, users are directed to a dedicated page on Rockstar Games' website where they can delve into the world of GTA 6. The page offers access to the debut trailer, providing a glimpse into the highly anticipated gaming experience. Additionally, a "Welcome to Leonida" message greets visitors, offering a taste of the state that serves as the backdrop for the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Leonida, believed to be inspired by the vibrant atmosphere of Florida and featuring the iconic Vice City, adds an extra layer of excitement to the GTA 6 announcement. The potential inclusion of a second playable protagonist hinted at by Lucia's partner in the banner, has fueled speculation about the game's narrative depth.

Also read: New York Times takes legal action against Wordle clones, sparks concerns among game creators

While the release date for GTA 6 is slated for 2025, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second trailer, rumoured to drop sometime this year. However, it's important to note that neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has officially confirmed or commented on the anticipated release of the second trailer, leaving enthusiasts on the edge of their seats for more updates on this highly anticipated gaming event.