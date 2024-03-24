 Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback | Gaming News
Rockstar Games offers select GTA Online players free in-game cash for completing a survey, inviting valuable feedback to enhance the gaming experience.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 24 2024, 09:57 IST
Rockstar offers GTA Online players free in-game cash for completing a survey, sparking excitement among gamers. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has rolled out an exclusive opportunity for select GTA Online players to earn hefty sums of in-game cash simply by offering their feedback. While not every player may have received this invitation, those who have stood to benefit significantly from the virtual rewards awaiting them.

Despite being over a decade old, GTA Online remains a powerhouse in the gaming world, with its vast sandbox world of Los Santos continuously evolving thanks to Rockstar's dedication to updates. From car theft to high-stakes heists, players have endless possibilities within the game. Now, Rockstar seeks to enhance the experience further by tapping directly into the player community's insights, GameRant reported.

Also read: GTA 6 development stumbles, release possibly delayed to as far as 2026, says report

GTA Online Community Engagement and Rewards

A Reddit user, viauser, shared their experience receiving the GTA Online survey on the game's subreddit, sparking curiosity among fellow players. The survey promises a substantial reward of $250,000 in-game cash upon completion, with an additional $2,000,000 for those who engage in a follow-up one-on-one discussion about their GTA Online journey. However, it's important to note that the survey is exclusive to selected players identified as suitable candidates, so not everyone will have received it.

Encouraged by fellow gamers in the thread, the consensus is clear: this survey presents a valuable opportunity for players to have their voices heard in shaping the future of GTA Online. While the game continues to thrive with regular updates, direct feedback from dedicated players can only enhance its longevity and appeal.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Increased Incentives Drive Engagement

Interestingly, some players in the thread revealed they had received similar emails back in October 2023, albeit with a lower reward of $500,000 for the follow-up interview. The increased incentive this time around hopes to boost engagement among GTA Online enthusiasts.

Even with the anticipation surrounding the upcoming release of GTA 6, Rockstar remains committed to enriching GTA Online with new content, such as the recent Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid heist. Each update breathes new life into the game, ensuring its continued relevance and popularity.

Also read: Pokemon fan forum Relic Castle vanishes abruptly due to DMCA notice, community left in disarray

As plans for GTA Online post-GTA 6 release remain undisclosed, players can expect significant changes on the horizon, keeping the excitement alive for years to come.

First Published Date: 24 Mar, 09:57 IST
