 GTA 6 development stumbles, release possibly delayed to as far as 2026, says report | Gaming News
Home Gaming News GTA 6 development stumbles, release possibly delayed to as far as 2026, says report

GTA 6 development stumbles, release possibly delayed to as far as 2026, says report

Development setbacks for GTA 6 raise concern of a possible delay to 2026, as sources suggest challenges in meeting the game's initial release window.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 23 2024, 11:29 IST
Icon
Excitement builds as GTA 6 announcement speculation grows
GTA 6
1/6 The gaming world is buzzing with anticipation as a new theory regarding the announcement of GTA 6 has surfaced online. While it's important to approach this with caution, it's hard not to be intrigued by the intriguing method used by a dedicated fan to make their prediction. (rockstargames.com)
GTA 6
2/6 On September 30, 2023, a Twitter user, formerly known as @GTAVInewz, shared a fascinating image that offered insight into what they believe could be the announcement date for the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series by Rockstar Games. According to their theory, we might hear about the game on October 3, 2023. (Pexels)
GTA 6
3/6 The foundation of this theory was laid on September 29, 2023, when Rockstar Games posted an image featuring two GTA Online characters standing in front of the iconic Vinewood sign, with the moon looming in the background. The fan account posited that the studio intentionally incorporated the "VI" sign (possibly hinting at GTA 6) and the moon as a teaser for the impending announcement. (GTA)
GTA 6
4/6 What makes this theory even more fascinating is its connection to the phase of the moon shown in the image, which, according to the theory, will align with October 3, 2023, in the real world. Additionally, the theory suggested that "VI" could stand for Vice City, a location beloved by GTA fans. (@RockstarGames)
GTA 6
5/6 To add a sprinkle of intrigue, the user delved into the announcement and release dates of some of Rockstar's previous game titles: 1. Red Dead Redemption 2 release date: October 26, 2018; Red Dead Redemption 2 announcement date: October 18, 2016, Grand Theft Auto 5 release date: September 17, 2013; Grand Theft Auto 5 announcement date: October 25, 2011; Red Dead Redemption release date: May 18, 2010; Red Dead Redemption announcement date: February 3, 2009; Grand Theft Auto 4 release date: April 29, 2008 (REUTERS)
GTA 6
6/6 Interestingly, all of these dates fell on a Tuesday. Building on this pattern, the user concluded that Rockstar might unveil the next GTA game on an upcoming Tuesday. While this theory has sparked enthusiasm within the gaming community, it's important to remember that it remains speculative, and many are approaching it with a healthy dose of scepticism. The mystery surrounding GTA 6's announcement continues to captivate fans as they eagerly await any official word from Rockstar Games. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
As GTA 6 development stumbles, release date may get pushed back as far as 2026, raising big concern among officials. (Rockstar Games)

The much-anticipated GTA 6 release may face a significant setback as reports indicate its development is falling behind schedule. Initial excitement sparked by the game's announcement in December 2023, with a targeted release for 2025, may now be overshadowed by concerns about meeting this deadline. The problem is reportedly stemming from GTA 6 development issues.

According to sources familiar with the project cited by Kotaku, the development of GTA 6 is struggling to keep pace, prompting worries among senior Rockstar officials about the possibility of missing the planned release window. This concern has led to a purported decision to mandate employees to return to the office starting April 2024 as reported by Bloomberg in February, signalling the company's apprehension about completing the final stages of development remotely and avoiding a potential release delay until 2026.

Also read: GTA Online PC update tightens anti-cheat measures with player reporting system; Know what's new

GTA 6: Uncertainties in Release Timeline

Despite efforts to stay on track, uncertainties persist regarding the game's release timeline. While an internal target of spring 2025 has been mentioned, insiders suggest a more realistic scenario could see the game launching in fall 2025. Rockstar's reluctance to provide a specific release window beyond "2025" underscores the uncertainty surrounding GTA 6's development progress.

GTA 6 Speculations and Fan Theories

Recent speculations align with a fan theory suggesting that GTA 6's development may conclude by early 2025, based on job listings indicating the completion of localization work in Q1 of that year. However, considering the franchise's history of delays, the possibility of GTA 6 slipping into 2026 remains plausible.

Also read: Fortnite maker Epic Games will open store on iOS, Android platforms this year

Should such a delay occur, it could also impact the release of the PC port, potentially pushing its availability to 2027 or later. This scenario mirrors the experience with GTA 5, which faced significant delays for its PC version, ultimately lagging behind its console counterparts.

As fans eagerly await further updates, the uncertainty surrounding GTA 6's development serves as a reminder of the challenges inherent in bringing such ambitious projects to fruition within set timelines.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Mar, 11:29 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 development stumbles, release possibly delayed to as far as 2026, says report
Rockstar Games
GTA Online PC update tightens anti-cheat measures with player reporting system; Know what’s new
GTA 6
Tech experts assess leaked specs for PlayStation 5 Pro, cast doubt on GTA 6 running at 60fps
Fortnite
Fortnite maker Epic Games will open store on iOS, Android platforms this year
GTA 6
Concept GTA 6 map suggests familiar locations from GTA Vice City might make a comeback

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets