Icon
Home Gaming News Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players

Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players

Starfield, Bethesda’s first IP in over 25 years, has also become its biggest ever launch, with 10 million players so far enjoying the interstellar experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 20 2023, 18:10 IST
Icon
5 best Xbox Games of 2022: Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels, Elden Ring, Halo Infinite and more
Starfield
1/5 Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels - The favorite racing game of the year, this latest edition of the Forza line-up has been specially enhanced for Xbox Series X/S. With photorealistic graphics, authentic sounds, a life-like environment, and immense detailing, it sets the tone for next-gen gaming. Gear up for a thrilling ride.  (Microsoft)
image caption
2/5 Elden Ring - This is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord.  (PlayStation)
image caption
3/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The game is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning.  (Activision Blizzard)
image caption
4/5 Microsoft Flight Simulator - Fly anywhere from the comfort of your home. Test your piloting skills while flying light planes, wide-body jets, and dynamic atmospheres in the 40th anniversary edition of Flight Sim celebrated this year. The world is at your fingertips in this game with over 37 thousand airports, 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, and much more.  (Microsoft)
image caption
5/5 Halo Infinite - A thrilling return to a much-loved series, Halo Infinite brings to fans everything they love about the game in a fresh and inventive way. While it does revisit its roots, it's a whole lot more fun to play. Having shifted to an open-world map, it offers much more movement in combat set against an expansive playground with ample variety, and a list of activities.  (Microsoft)
Starfield
View all Images
Starfield is Bethesda’s open-world RPG which launched on September 6. (Bethesda Softworks)

During the E3 presentation in 2018, Bethesda took to the stage and teased an open-world RPG set in space and called it Starfield. It would be the first IP developed by Bethesda in over 25 years. After years of anticipation, the developer finally launched Starfield on September 6 exclusively for the Microsoft Xbox and Windows. Despite not even one month elapsing since it was launched, Starfield is already being lauded as the game of the year by many, with high critic scores and rave reviews from players.

Bethesda's biggest-ever launch

This hype created by Starfield has created a bit of history for Bethesda as well. In an X post, Bethesda announced that Starfield has become the company's biggest launch ever with as many as 10 million players playing the game. “Thank you to more than 10 million #Starfield explorers for creating the biggest launch in Bethesda history”, Bethesda wrote.

Starfield is a role-playing game developed by Bethesda Game Studios. In the game, a group of space explorers is on the hunt for the artifact that could unravel the mysteries of the Universe. Starfield promises an all-in-one package of exploration, combat, spaceflight, character creation, quests, and more. The game features over 1000 planets in 100 different star systems, all of which can be explored.

Congratulating the game's early success, the official account of Xbox commented on Bethesda's post, “Galaxy-sized congratulations, explorers”.

Early on in its development, Starfield was described as ‘Skyrim in space' by its director Todd Howard, which is a plaudit in itself. Starfield was not only made available for sale on September 6 but was also introduced on Xbox Game Pass as a Day 1 release, which might have contributed to the big numbers.

Why did it not launch on PlayStation?

Interestingly, at the game's first announcement, it was initially destined to be released on multiple platforms, including Xbox, Windows, and PlayStation. However, that did not occur mainly due to Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax Media, an American software company that owns Bethesda Softworks and Bethesda Game Studios. Thus, it was solely released on Microsoft-owned platforms as an Xbox exclusive.

No Man's Sky success

While Starfield has enjoyed a great deal of success early on, it has also resulted in a surge of players in another game - No Man's Sky. Hello Games' game offers a similar experience to players with one main difference - its availability. Unlike Starfield, No Man's Sky is available on all major platforms including PlayStation, therefore, players have been flocking to the game to get a Starfield-like experience.

In an X post, the game's developer announced, “7 years in and No Man's Sky is having its biggest month in the last few years! Across all platforms - PC, XBox, Gamepass, Switch, PlayStation, Mac and VR. Welcome to the community.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 18:10 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy
bard ai
Google Adds ChatGPT Rival Bard to Gmail, YouTube, Docs and More

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon