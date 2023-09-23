Icon
Waiting for GTA 6? Play GTA trilogy for FREE while you wait! Know how to get it online

Rockstar Games is offering players the GTA trilogy as part of the GTA+ subscription. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
Sep 23 2023, 08:09 IST
Grab three free games in GTA+, which is being offered as part of the GTA Online subscription. (Rockstar Games)
Grab three free games in GTA+, which is being offered as part of the GTA Online subscription. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games launched GTA Online in October 2013, just two weeks after GTA 5 debuted. It gave GTA 5 players, who had completed Story Mode, another exciting opportunity to get back in the game. In this mode, Players in GTA Online can join a biker club, compete in races, play a sport, plan heists, invest in stocks, and do much more in an action-filled sandbox environment. As an added incentive for players, Rockstar on March 29, 2022, announced a membership program exclusively for GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

GTA+ membership

With GTA+, GTA Online players receive a GTA$500,000 direct deposit to their Maze Bank accounts. Moreover, they also have opportunities to get their hands on exclusive properties in Los Santos, vehicle upgrades, GTA$, and RP bonuses.

Rockstar has now announced another incentive for players to subscribe to GTA+ by offering three free games with the subscription! GTA Online players can grab the entire GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. In a blog post, Rockstar announced, “GTA+ Members get access to download and play a rotating assortment of classic Rockstar Games titles.”

As part of it, players can get remastered editions of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas for free! All three games were launched as one compilation on November 11, 2021, and while all three games were criticized for their performance at launch, Rockstar has rolled out several updates that have brought them to par.

Players have until October 11 to get their hands on all these rewards.

GTA 5 anniversary rewards

As part of the 10th anniversary celebrations, Rockstar is offering three outfits in GTA Online inspired by the protagonists of GTA V Story Mode - Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. Players can grab The Retired Criminal, The Homie, and The Groupie outfits. Moreover, GTA V-themed weapon finishes such as Employee of the Month finish for the Micro SMG, Suede Bucks finish for the Carbine Rifle, and Uncle T finish for the RPG Launcher can also be obtained.

GTA Online players will also receive a massive boost in the form of a full set of Snacks, Ammo, and Body Armor. All of these items can be grabbed by simply logging in between September 17 to September 27.

