Gigabyte Aorus 15 Xe4 Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। gigabyte Laptop

Gigabyte AORUS 15 XE4 Laptop

Gigabyte AORUS 15 XE4 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 128,990 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gigabyte AORUS 15 XE4 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Gigabyte AORUS 15 XE4 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹128,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1440 Pixels
2.40 Kg weight
₹105,888
Buy Now

Gigabyte AORUS 15 XE4 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Gigabyte AORUS 15 XE4 Laptop in India is Rs. 128,990.  At Amazon, the Gigabyte AORUS 15 XE4 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 105,888.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Gigabyte AORUS 15 XE4 Laptop in India is Rs. 128,990.  At Amazon, the Gigabyte AORUS 15 XE4 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 105,888.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

₹165,000 ₹105,888
Buy Now
Out of Stock
Gigabyte Aorus 15 Xe4 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • Thin Bezel QHD 2560x1440 IPS-level Anti-glare Display LCD (165Hz 72% NTSC)
  • No
  • 165 Hz
  • 2560 x 1440 Pixels
  • 188 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
General Information
  • 2.40 Kg weight
  • Gigabyte
  • 360 x 244 x 27 mm
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Black
  • AORUS 15 XE4
  • 27 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 2
  • DDR4
  • 64 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720
  • DTS:X Ultra Audio Technology
  • Built-in Microphones
  • 2x 2W Speaker
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 2 Years
Performance
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
  • Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
  • 2.3 Ghz
  • 8 GB
Peripherals
  • Island-style RGB Fusion Keyboard with per-key control
  • Yes
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
    Gigabyte Aorus 15 Xe4 Laptop