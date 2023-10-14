Gigabyte G5 Ke 52in213sh (rc55ke) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। gigabyte Laptop

Gigabyte G5 KE-52IN213SH (RC55KE) Laptop (Core I5 12th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB)
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Gigabyte G5 KE 52IN213SH RC55KE Laptop in India is Rs. 79,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.
