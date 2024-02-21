 Gigabyte Aero 16 Xe5 (rp86xe5) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। gigabyte Laptop
Gigabyte AERO 16 XE5 RP86XE5 Laptop

Gigabyte AERO 16 XE5 RP86XE5 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 189,999 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gigabyte AERO 16 XE5 RP86XE5 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Gigabyte AERO 16 XE5 RP86XE5 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 21 February 2024
GigabyteAERO16XE5(RP86XE5)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/8GB)
1/1 GigabyteAERO16XE5(RP86XE5)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/8GB)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹189,999
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
3840 x 2400 Pixels
2.30 Kg weight
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Gigabyte AERO 16 XE5 RP86XE5 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Gigabyte AERO 16 XE5 RP86XE5 Laptop in India is Rs. 189,999.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Gigabyte AERO 16 XE5 (RP86XE5) Laptop (Core I7 12th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/8 GB)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR5,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Gigabyte Aero 16 Xe5 Rp86xe5 Laptop Full Specifications

Display Details

  • Display Size

    16 Inches (40.64 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    3840 x 2400 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    283 ppi

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Display Features

    UHD+

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

General Information

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Weight

    2.30 Kg weight

  • Brand

    Gigabyte

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Model

    AERO 16 XE5 (RP86XE5)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    356 x 249 x 22 mm

  • Thickness

    22 Millimeter thickness

Memory

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Expandable Memory

    64 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    16 GB

Multimedia

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

Networking

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Others

  • Warranty

    2 Years

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

Performance

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.3 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    8 GB

Peripherals

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

Ports

  • Usb Type C

    3

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB
    Gigabyte Aero 16 Xe5 Rp86xe5 Laptop