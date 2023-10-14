 Gigabyte Aero 16 Ke5 (rp86ke5) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। gigabyte Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Gigabyte Laptop Gigabyte AERO 16 KE5 RP86KE5 Laptop

Gigabyte AERO 16 KE5 RP86KE5 Laptop

Gigabyte AERO 16 KE5 RP86KE5 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 211,199 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gigabyte AERO 16 KE5 RP86KE5 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Gigabyte AERO 16 KE5 RP86KE5 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
GigabyteAERO16KE5(RP86KE5)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 GigabyteAERO16KE5(RP86KE5)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹211,199
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
3840 x 2400 Pixels
2.30 Kg weight
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Gigabyte AERO 16 KE5 RP86KE5 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Gigabyte AERO 16 KE5 RP86KE5 Laptop in India is Rs. 211,199.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

The starting price for the Gigabyte AERO 16 KE5 RP86KE5 Laptop in India is Rs. 211,199.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Gigabyte AERO 16 KE5 (RP86KE5) Laptop (Core I7 12th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR5,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Gigabyte Aero 16 Ke5 Rp86ke5 Laptop Full Specifications

Display Details
  • 283 ppi
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • No
  • UHD+
  • 3840 x 2400 Pixels
  • OLED
General Information
  • Silver
  • 2.30 Kg weight
  • AERO 16 KE5 (RP86KE5)
  • Gigabyte
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 356 x 249 x 22 mm
  • 22 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 1
  • DDR5
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 64 GB
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Built-In Microphones
  • 720p
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • 2 Years
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
  • 2.3 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
Ports
  • 3
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Gigabyte
Icon
Gigabyte G5 MD 51IN123SE RC45MD
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 70,890
Check Details
Gigabyte G5 GD 51IN123SE RC45GD
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 67,890
Check Details
Gigabyte AERO 5 XE4 RP5MXE4 Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 166,199
Check Details
Gigabyte AERO 16 KE5 RP86KE5 Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR5,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 211,199
Check Details
View All Gigabyte Laptops Icon
Gigabyte AERO 16 KE5 RP86KE5 Laptop Competitors
Icon
HP Omen X 2S 15 dg0020tx 7QZ53PA
(256 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 200,677
Check Details
Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook
(1 TB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 240,990
Check Details
LG Gram 15Z90N R AAS9U1 Ultrabook
(1 TB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 202,925
Check Details
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701LWS HG002TS Laptop
(1 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR4,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 193,000
Check Details
MSI GE76 Raider 11UG 054 Laptop
(1 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR4,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 191,309
Check Details
Razer Blade 15 RZ09 0367CEC3 R3U1 Laptop
(1 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 187,616
Check Details
Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301QH K6474TS Laptop
(1 TB SSD,32 GB RAM LPDDR4X,13.4 Inches (34.04 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 234,990
Check Details
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733QR HG085TS Laptop
(1 TB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 234,990
Check Details
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7 Intel Evo 82LU008TIN Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR5,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 171,779
Check Details
MSI Stealth 11UG 418IN Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 197,501
Check Details

Latest Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.Icon
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
Realme Narzo 60Icon
Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G - Features, Price and more
14 Jul 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.Icon
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

Gigabyte AERO 16 KE5 RP86KE5 Laptop News

Icon
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
Amazon sale 2023: Lenovo, Dell, to Acer, best laptop deals for students under Rs. 40000
10 Oct 2023
MacBook Air 2020
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab Apple MacBook Air M1 with a massive discount!
09 Oct 2023
ChromeOS M117
Chromebook user? ChromeOS M117 update coming; camera to GIFs, check these top 5 features
29 Sep 2023
Acer Nitro V
Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India
21 Sep 2023
JioBook 11
JioBook 11 price cut announced! Check offers on this budget laptop
19 Sep 2023
HP 247 G8
Grab HP 247 G8 laptop with a huge price drop! Check offers here
19 Sep 2023
View All Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Lenovo V15 ITL G2
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
₹33,990
Check Details
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Gigabyte Aero 16 Ke5 Rp86ke5 Laptop