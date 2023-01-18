 Gionee Pioneer P3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee Pioneer P3

    Gionee Pioneer P3

    Gionee Pioneer P3 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Pioneer P3 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Pioneer P3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    4 GB
    4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1700 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Gionee Pioneer P3 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 17 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 17 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 1700 mAh
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • White
    • 129.3 mm
    • 11.1 mm
    • 68 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 80 pixels
    • 113 ppi
    • 22 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    • 4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
    General
    • Gionee
    • Pioneer P3
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • December 15, 2013 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/g/n, Dual antennas
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/g/n, Dual antennas
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-400
    • 512 MB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Gionee Pioneer P3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee Pioneer P3 in India?

    Gionee Pioneer P3 price in India at 6,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee Pioneer P3?

    How many colors are available in Gionee Pioneer P3?

    How long does the Gionee Pioneer P3 last?

    What is the Gionee Pioneer P3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee Pioneer P3 Waterproof?

    Gionee Pioneer P3