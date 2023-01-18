 Google Pixel 3 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Google Phones Google Pixel 3 128GB

    Google Pixel 3 128GB

    Google Pixel 3 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 80,000 in India with 12.2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor, 2915 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 3 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 3 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33096/heroimage/130447-v1-google-pixel-3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33096/images/Design/130447-v1-google-pixel-3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33096/images/Design/130447-v1-google-pixel-3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33096/images/Design/130447-v1-google-pixel-3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33096/images/Design/130447-v1-google-pixel-3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹80,000
    128 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    12.2 MP
    8 MP + 8 MP
    2915 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹80,000
    128 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    12.2 MP
    2915 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 84,000 M.R.P. ₹124,999
    Buy Now

    Google Pixel 3 128GB Price in India

    Google Pixel 3 128GB price in India starts at Rs.80,000. The lowest price of Google Pixel 3 128GB is Rs.84,000 on amazon.in.

    Google Pixel 3 128GB price in India starts at Rs.80,000. The lowest price of Google Pixel 3 128GB is Rs.84,000 on amazon.in.

    Google Pixel 3 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 12.2 MP
    • 8 MP + 8 MP
    • 2915 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • Yes
    • 2915 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Dual
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera 8 MP Camera
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • 4032 x 3024 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    Design
    • Clearly White, Just Black, Not Pink
    • 7.9 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant, IPX8
    • 145.6 mm
    • 148 grams
    • 68.2 mm
    • Dust proof
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 78.62 %
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • OLED
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 439 ppi
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • Yes
    General
    • Google
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • November 1, 2018 (Official)
    • Pixel 3 128GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 630
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
    Smart TV Features
    • 12.2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Google Pixel 3 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Google Pixel 3 128Gb in India?

    Google Pixel 3 128Gb price in India at 57,254 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12.2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 2915 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Google Pixel 3 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Google Pixel 3 128Gb?

    What is the Google Pixel 3 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Google Pixel 3 128Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Google Pixel 3 128gb