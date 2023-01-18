 Google Pixel 6 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Google Phones Google Pixel 6 Pro

    Google Pixel 6 Pro

    Google Pixel 6 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 79,990 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.25 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5003 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 6 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 6 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36091/heroimage/144637-v2-google-pixel-6-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36091/images/Design/144637-v2-google-pixel-6-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36091/images/Design/144637-v2-google-pixel-6-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36091/images/Design/144637-v2-google-pixel-6-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹79,990
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.25 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP
    11.1 MP
    5003 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹79,990
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    50 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP
    5003 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 79,990 M.R.P. ₹89,990
    Buy Now

    Google Pixel 6 Pro Price in India

    Google Pixel 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs.79,990. The lowest price of Google Pixel 6 Pro is Rs.79,990 on amazon.in.

    Google Pixel 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs.79,990. The lowest price of Google Pixel 6 Pro is Rs.79,990 on amazon.in.

    Google Pixel 6 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 5003 mAh
    • 50 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP
    • 11.1 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5003 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 30W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 11.1 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(20 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size)
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.85
    • Exmor RS
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    Design
    • 8.9 mm
    • 210 grams
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 75.8 mm
    • Stormy Black, Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White
    • Dust proof
    • 163.9 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    Display
    • 120 Hz
    • 19.5:9
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 513 ppi
    • 88.5 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • P-OLED
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1440 x 3120 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • January 28, 2022 (Official)
    • Google
    • Yes
    • Pixel 6 Pro
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.2
    Performance
    • LPDDR5
    • LPDDR5
    • Google Tensor
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.25 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 5 nm
    • Mali-G78 MP20
    • Titan M2
    • 12 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 12MP + 48MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Google Pixel 6 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Google Pixel 6 Pro in India?

    Google Pixel 6 Pro price in India at 67,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (50 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP), Front Camera (11.1 MP) ; Processor: Google Tensor; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 5003 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Google Pixel 6 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Google Pixel 6 Pro?

    What is the Google Pixel 6 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Google Pixel 6 Pro