Google Pixel 6 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 79,990 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.25 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5003 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 6 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 6 Pro now with free delivery.