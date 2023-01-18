 Google Pixel Xl Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Google Pixel XL

    Google Pixel XL is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 67,000 in India with 12.3 MP Rear Camera, Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo) Processor, 3450 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel XL from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel XL now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹67,000
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)
    12.3 MP
    8 MP
    3450 mAh
    Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    Key Specs
    ₹67,000
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    12.3 MP
    3450 mAh
    Google Pixel XL Price in India

    Google Pixel XL price in India starts at Rs.67,000. The lowest price of Google Pixel XL is Rs.55,000 on amazon.in.

    Google Pixel Xl Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 12.3 MP
    • 3450 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 32 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 32 Hours(3G)
    • 3450 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast
    Camera
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • 8 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • Exmor-R CMOS image sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 4032 x 3024 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.4
    Design
    • 8.5 mm
    • 75.7 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 154.7 mm
    • 168 grams
    • Black, Blue, Silver
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 534 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • AMOLED
    • 71.04 %
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    General
    • Google
    • Pixel XL
    • Yes
    • October 13, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    • Stock
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 800 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR4
    • Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)
    • LPDDR4
    • 4 GB
    • 14 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 MSM8996 Pro
    • Adreno 530
    Smart TV Features
    • 12.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Back
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.0
    • No
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    Mobiles By Brand

    Google Pixel Xl FAQs

    What is the price of the Google Pixel Xl in India?

    Google Pixel Xl price in India at 39,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12.3 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 MSM8996 Pro; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3450 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Google Pixel Xl?

    How many colors are available in Google Pixel Xl?

    What is the Google Pixel Xl Battery Capacity?

    Is Google Pixel Xl Waterproof?

    Google Pixel Xl