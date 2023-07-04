 Google Pixel 6 Pro 256gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Google Pixel 6 Pro 256GB

Google Pixel 6 Pro 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 51,490 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.25 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5003 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
8
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹51,490
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.25 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
50 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP
11.1 MP
5003 mAh
Android v12
12 GB
See full specifications
amazon
₹ 46,999 M.R.P. ₹129,999
Google Pixel 6 Pro 256GB Price in India

Google Pixel 6 Pro 256GB price in India starts at Rs.51,490. The lowest price of Google Pixel 6 Pro 256GB is Rs.45,290 on amazon.in.

Google Pixel 6 Pro 256GB price in India starts at Rs.51,490. The lowest price of Google Pixel 6 Pro 256GB is Rs.45,290 on amazon.in.


Google Pixel 6 Pro 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5003 mAh
  • 11.1 MP
  • 50 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • 5003 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 30W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.2
  • F1.85
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Fixed Focus
  • Exmor RS
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • 11.1 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(20 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • Stormy Black, Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White
  • 163.9 mm
  • 210 grams
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 8.9 mm
  • Dust proof
  • 75.8 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • P-OLED
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • 88.5 %
  • 1440 x 3120 pixels
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 513 ppi
  • 19.5:9
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 120 Hz
General
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v12
  • October 19, 2021 (Official)
  • Google
  • Yes
  • Pixel 6 Pro 256GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
Performance
  • Mali-G78 MP20
  • 12 GB
  • LPDDR5
  • 5 nm
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.25 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • Google Tensor
  • 64 bit
  • Titan M2
  • 50MP + 12MP + 48MP
Special Features
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • No
  • UFS 3.1
    Google Pixel 6 Pro 256gb