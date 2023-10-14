 Honor 6 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Honor 6

Honor 6 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, HiSilicon Kirin 920 Processor , 3100 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 6 from HT Tech. Buy Honor 6 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹14,999
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
HiSilicon Kirin 920
13 MP
5 MP
3100 mAh
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
3 GB
Honor 6 Price in India

The starting price for the Honor 6 in India is Rs. 14,999.  This is the Honor 6 base model with 3 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Honor 6 in India is Rs. 14,999.  This is the Honor 6 base model with 3 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White.

Honor 6

(3 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, White
Honor 6 Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3100 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
Design
  • 139.6 mm
  • 130 grams
  • 7.5 mm
  • Black, White
  • 67.7 mm
Display
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 441 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 72.75 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
General
  • EMUI
  • Honor
  • October 6, 2014 (Official)
  • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Micro
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
Performance
  • 3 GB
  • Mali-T628 MP4
  • Octa core (1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A15 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 920
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
Honor 6 FAQs

What is the price of the Honor 6 in India? Icon Icon

Honor 6 price in India at 14,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 920; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3100 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 6? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Honor 6? Icon Icon

What is the Honor 6 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Honor 6 Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

