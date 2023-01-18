 Honor 7x Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor 7X

    Honor 7X is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3340 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 7X from HT Tech. Buy Honor 7X now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31534/heroimage/121716-v2-honor-7x-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31534/images/Design/121716-v2-honor-7x-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31534/images/Design/121716-v2-honor-7x-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31534/images/Design/121716-v2-honor-7x-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31534/images/Design/121716-v2-honor-7x-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    32 GB
    5.93 inches (15.06 cm)
    Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    3340 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Honor 7x Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3340 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5.93 inches (15.06 cm)
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    • 3340 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 647 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 647 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 165 grams
    • 75.3 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    • 156.5 mm
    • 7.6 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    • 77.01 %
    • 407 ppi
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.93 inches (15.06 cm)
    • Yes
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • December 7, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    • Honor
    • 7X
    • EMUI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.23 W/kg
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    Performance
    • HiSilicon Kirin 659
    • 4 GB
    • Mali-T830 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 32 GB
    Honor 7x FAQs

    What is the price of the Honor 7X in India?

    Honor 7X price in India at 12,722 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 659; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3340 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 7X?

    How many colors are available in Honor 7X?

    How long does the Honor 7X last?

    What is the Honor 7X Battery Capacity?

    Is Honor 7X Waterproof?

    Honor 7x