Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Motorola is once again making waves in the budget smartphone market with its latest release, the Moto G64 5G. Following the success of its mid-range Moto Edge 50 Pro, the company is targeting budget-conscious consumers with this new addition to its Moto G-series lineup. Packed with features like a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset, a powerful 50MP main camera, and a whopping 6000mAh battery supporting 30W charging, the Moto G64 5G comes in Ice Lilac, Mint Green, and Pearl Blue colours. With a starting price of Rs. 14999 in India, it's positioned as a successor to the Moto G54. Having spent several weeks with the Mint Green variant, I'll be sharing my insights on whether this smartphone lives up to its promise as a solid 5G option under Rs. 15000. Let's delve into the review to uncover the truth.

Moto G64 5G Review: Design

Looking at the design of the Moto G64 5G, it's pretty much what you'd anticipate from a typical Motorola phone in this price range. The camera module on the back is rectangular, housing two lenses, with the Motorola logo sitting in the middle. Both the back panel and frame are crafted from polycarbonate material. The back panel has a matte finish, giving it a sleek look while also resisting fingerprint smudges. Considering its price, the phone feels comfortable to hold.

Moving to the front, you'll notice a camera hole positioned centrally, surrounded by thick bezels, giving the phone a somewhat ordinary appearance. The design is square-shaped, and the build quality is satisfactory. However, at 192 grams, it's on the heavier side for its segment, which might make extended one-handed use tiring. The Moto G64 offers dual SIM slots, a hybrid SIM slot, power, and volume buttons. Down at the bottom, you'll find a 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C charging port, and dual speakers. An added bonus is its IP52 rating, providing protection against accidental spills or splashes. Overall, I found the design appealing, especially the Mint Green variant. The device checks off several key criteria in terms of design.

Moto G64 5G Review: Display

The Moto G64 5G boasts a large 6.5-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display that's clear and bright enough for most situations. It's especially smooth thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and swiping feel extra fluid. This is a feature you don't usually find on budget phones, so it's a nice bonus for the Moto G64 5G.

The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass, which helps prevent scratches. Colours look good overall, although they might not be quite as vivid as some higher-end phones. You can still enjoy watching videos and browsing the web on this phone, even in bright indoor lighting.

However, the brightness is not the strongest in direct sunlight, so you might need to find some shade to see the screen clearly. But that's a common issue with budget phones.

Another perk is that the Moto G64 supports HDR viewing on apps like YouTube. This means you can watch compatible videos with a wider range of colours and contrast for an even better viewing experience.

The bezels around the screen are pretty slim, and the edges are slightly curved, which gives the phone a decent look. When it comes to sound, the dual speakers make things really loud and clear. They even have Dolby Atmos support, which makes the audio feel like it's surrounding you.

In short, the Moto G64 5G display offers a lot of features you wouldn't expect at this price point. It's a big, smooth screen that's good for everyday use, with a few minor drawbacks to keep in mind.

Moto G64 5G Review: Performance and Battery Life

The Moto G64 5G boasts a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This configuration positions it well amongst budget-friendly competitors, delivering smooth performance for everyday tasks. The near-stock Android 14 interface with Motorola's My UX keeps things clean and user-friendly, while their commitment to one year of Android updates and three years of security patches ensures software longevity.

While the phone handles everyday tasks flawlessly, I did experience some heating during extended gaming sessions. This shows the Moto G64 5G might not be the ideal choice for hardcore gamers like me. However, like other Motorola phones, it excels in everyday use thanks to its clean, bloatware-free Android experience.

On the other hand, the Moto G64 5G boasts a massive 6000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. This ensures long-lasting performance, easily lasting a full day with moderate use like texting, browsing, and streaming videos. However, the fast-charging capabilities could be better, taking roughly 1 to 1.5 hours for a full recharge.

Moto G64 5G Review: Camera Performance

The camera setup on the Moto G64 5G is pretty standard for its class. It sports a dual-camera system on the back, led by a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Selfie enthusiasts will find a 16MP front-facing camera ready for action.

Navigating the camera interface feels like treading familiar ground for Motorola users, with quick access toggles for various shooting modes and settings. From Night Vision to Slow motion, it covers the basics expected from modern smartphones.

Performance-wise, the camera delivers what you'd anticipate from an entry-level device. It handles well in decent lighting conditions, producing clear and adequately detailed shots. However, colours may appear somewhat artificial, lacking the natural vibrancy you'd hope for. Low-light situations pose a challenge, resulting in grainy and blurred images, requiring multiple attempts for a satisfactory shot.

The front camera fares better, capturing decent selfies in varied lighting scenarios. Yet, its penchant for softening images and the lack of detailing in portrait mode leave room for improvement.

Video recording capabilities, while offering stabilisation, struggle with colour accuracy and detailing. HDR shots show promise with expanded dynamic range, albeit requiring manual activation.

In essence, the Moto G64 5G's camera performance falls within the realm of average, fulfilling basic photographic needs but lacking the finesse to truly impress.

Moto G64 5G review: Verdict

The Moto G64 5G is a solid budget smartphone offering a good balance of features and performance for the price. It boasts a large, smooth display with a surprising 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful processor for everyday tasks, and a massive battery that will easily last a full day on a single charge. The camera system is decent in good lighting but struggles in low-light conditions. Overall, the Moto G64 5G is a great option for users who prioritise performance, battery life, and a clean software experience at an affordable price point. However, if you're a heavy gamer or a mobile photography enthusiast, you might want to consider other options.