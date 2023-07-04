Honor 9x Pro Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Honor 9X Pro Honor 9X Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.9 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A76) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 9X Pro from HT Tech. Buy Honor 9X Pro now with free delivery.