Honor Magic Vs 2 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Honor Magic Vs 2 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 134,990 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

The starting price for the Honor Magic Vs 2 in India is Rs. 134,990. This is the Honor Magic Vs 2 base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Battery Removable No

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 66W Camera Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Resolution 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, Dual LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 7.9 inches (20.07 cm)

Display Type OLED

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Pixel Density 382 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Custom UI Magic UI

Launch Date October 12, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand Honor Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

NFC Yes

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Performance Graphics Adreno 730

RAM 12 GB

Fabrication 4 nm

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

