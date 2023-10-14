 Honor Magic Vs 2 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Honor Magic Vs 2

Honor Magic Vs 2 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 134,990 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹134,990 (speculated)
256 GB
7.9 inches (20.07 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
50 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Honor Magic Vs 2 Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Magic Vs 2 in India is Rs. 134,990.  This is the Honor Magic Vs 2 base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Honor Magic Vs 2 in India is Rs. 134,990.  This is the Honor Magic Vs 2 base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Honor Magic Vs 2

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Honor Magic Vs 2 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP
  • 32 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 7.9 inches (20.07 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Battery
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast, 66W
Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 7.9 inches (20.07 cm)
  • OLED
  • 120 Hz
  • 382 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • Magic UI
  • October 12, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v13
  • Honor
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes
  5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Performance
  • Adreno 730
  • 12 GB
  • 4 nm
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • On-screen
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
    Honor Magic Vs 2