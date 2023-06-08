Avatar: The Way of Water OTT release: Where to watch Avatar 2 online

Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to 2009's hit science fiction film was in production for a long time, and after 13 years, it was finally released in theaters on 16 December 2022. As of now, the film has a box office collection of almost $ 2.232 billion, shattering multiple records in the process. As a result, Avatar 2 has become the highest-grossing film of 2022 and the third-highest-grossing film of all time. If you somehow have missed the film in theaters, then you can now catch all the action straight from your home because Avatar 2 is now available for streaming on OTT platforms.

So, check out where to watch Avatar 2 OTT release.

Avatar: The Way of Water details

Avatar 2 is set in Pandora, a fictional planet, six years after the events of the first film. Sam Worthington returns as Jake Sully, the former marine turned Na'vi who befriends the Na'vi after enrolling in the Avatar program and takes their side in a conflict which results in Sully leaving his human form to permanently become the Na'vi and eventually the chief of the Omatikaya.

Apart from Sam Worthington, Avatar 2 features a stellar star cast with Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang reprising their roles. Also starring are Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, and a host of other actors.

The film is directed by James Cameron who is the acclaimed director of the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger starring Terminator movies.

Avatar: The Way of Water - Where to watch

You can watch Avatar 2 from the comfort of your home as it has been released on OTT platforms. Avatar 2 is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and you can watch the film on the OTT platform as long as you have a subscription to the platform.