OMG 2 OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi film online

OMG 2 OTT release: OMG 2 is a comedy-drama film starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi which focuses on social issues. The film made its theatrical release on August 11, 2023, alongside Gadar 2. The fans were already excited to see the collaboration of two famous actors who have gained their name in doing all types of roles. The first part of OMG was a huge success and the second part also managed to earn good at the box office.

Now the film is set to make its OTT release soon. So, if you wish to watch the film from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

OMG 2 OTT release: Plot, cast, and more

The film is written and directed by Amit Rai. OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar in the leading role and is ably backed by Pankaj Tripathi. The film's narrative revolves around Vivek, whose actions place him in a controversial situation. The film explores how Indian families and schools need to understand the importance of sex education. OMG 2 highlights how to change the stereotypical mindset about sex and raise awareness through open conversations about the topic.

The OMG 2 trailer on YouTube has now over 47 million views and over 39000 comments which is huge for a film.

OMG 2 OTT release: When, where to watch online

Earlier, it was speculated to be released on JioCinema, however, now it will be streamed online on Netflix and that too from October 8, 2023. Netflix India announced the film's OTT release date by sharing a post on Instagram. The post said, “We've got great news for you, and OMG can you tell we're 2 excited? #OMG2 arrives 8 October on Netflix”.

You can watch OMG 2 from the comfort of your home starting October 8 on Netflix. To watch the film, you'll require a monthly subscription plan, however, users can also opt for a Rs.199 plan through which the film can be streamed on smartphones.