 Panchayat 3 OTT release date: When and where to stream Jitendra Kumar’s rural adventures | Tech News
Home Tech News Panchayat 3 OTT release date: When and where to stream Jitendra Kumar’s rural adventures

Panchayat 3 OTT release date: When and where to stream Jitendra Kumar’s rural adventures

Panchayat 3 OTT release date: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta star in an exceptional rural adventures series that is set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Check when to stream online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 18 2024, 12:40 IST
Panchayat 3
Panchayat 3 OTT release date: Know when and where to stream Jitendra Kumar’s comedy drama series online. (@primevideoin)
Panchayat 3
Panchayat 3 OTT release date: Know when and where to stream Jitendra Kumar’s comedy drama series online. (@primevideoin)

The creators of the popular web series, Panchayat, are back with the third season, and fans can't wait! After the success of the first two seasons, the team is ready to charm the audience once again. The show is written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, featuring a talented cast including Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar.

Panchayat 3 OTT Release: What it is all about?

Panchayat tells the story of an engineering graduate who, facing limited job options, decides to become a Panchayat secretary in the made-up rural village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. The first season premiered on Prime Video in April 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown and gained praise from viewers.

After the release of Panchayat 2, eager fans have waited for news about the third season. Two months ago, in December, the creators gave a sneak peek of Jitendra Kumar and the rest of the cast, building up anticipation for the upcoming episodes. The teaser showed Jitendra riding a motorcycle with bags strapped to his back, leaving fans curious about what's in store for the new season. These images were shared on Prime Video's official Instagram account with the caption, "We know the wait is tough, so here's a sneak peek from the sets! #PanchayatOnPrime Season 3."

Panchayat 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Stream Online?

According to a report in Prabhat Khabar, Panchayat Season 3 is expected to premiere next month, specifically in the first week of March. While the confirmation is still pending, fans eagerly await the official announcement regarding the release date.

With the success of the first two seasons, expectations are high for the upcoming third season. Just like before, Panchayat Season 3 will be available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Get ready for more laughs, drama, and adventures in the fictional village of Phulera as Panchayat Season 3 promises to be another entertaining ride!

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Feb, 12:40 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Decoded! GTA 6 leak "unveils" prone mechanic feature and controller changes
nintendo switch 2
Nintendo is telling game publishers Switch 2 will be delayed
ps5
Goal too big, Sony slashes PlayStation 5 sales target to 21 mn units from 25 mn
GTA 6 Online
GTA 6 Online progression: Fans anticipate a clean slate start after GTA 5 Online
Xbox games
Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment to grounded, 4 Xbox exclusives heading to rivals in big shift

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets