Panchayat 3 OTT release date: When and where to stream Jitendra Kumar’s rural adventures

The creators of the popular web series, Panchayat, are back with the third season, and fans can't wait! After the success of the first two seasons, the team is ready to charm the audience once again. The show is written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, featuring a talented cast including Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar.

Panchayat 3 OTT Release: What it is all about?

Panchayat tells the story of an engineering graduate who, facing limited job options, decides to become a Panchayat secretary in the made-up rural village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. The first season premiered on Prime Video in April 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown and gained praise from viewers.

After the release of Panchayat 2, eager fans have waited for news about the third season. Two months ago, in December, the creators gave a sneak peek of Jitendra Kumar and the rest of the cast, building up anticipation for the upcoming episodes. The teaser showed Jitendra riding a motorcycle with bags strapped to his back, leaving fans curious about what's in store for the new season. These images were shared on Prime Video's official Instagram account with the caption, "We know the wait is tough, so here's a sneak peek from the sets! #PanchayatOnPrime Season 3."

Panchayat 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Stream Online?

According to a report in Prabhat Khabar, Panchayat Season 3 is expected to premiere next month, specifically in the first week of March. While the confirmation is still pending, fans eagerly await the official announcement regarding the release date.

With the success of the first two seasons, expectations are high for the upcoming third season. Just like before, Panchayat Season 3 will be available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Get ready for more laughs, drama, and adventures in the fictional village of Phulera as Panchayat Season 3 promises to be another entertaining ride!