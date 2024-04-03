 Premalu OTT release: Know when, where to watch Malayalam romantic comedy film online | How-to
Premalu OTT release: Watch the new Malayalam romantic comedy film Premalu from the comfort of your home. Check its OTT release date.

| Updated on: Apr 03 2024, 14:41 IST
Premalu OTT release date has been announced! Know more about the film. (Disney+Hotstar/ YouTube)
Premalu OTT release: Are you a fan of fun-loving romantic comedy movies and web series? If yes then, Girish A.D.'s new film named “Premalu” which will tell the tale of Sachin who is confused between two potential lovers, might be the one for you. Based on the trailer, the film will provide viewers with lots of punchy comedy lines and a hint of romance to keep you hooked till the end. The good news is that the Premalu OTT release date has been announced, which means you can watch this film from the comfort of your own home. Know more about Premalu, its cast, plot, and more.

Premalu OTT release: Cast, plot, and more

Premalu is a Malayalam-language romantic comedy film which stars Naslen K. Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju, Shyam Mohan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Mathew Thomas in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a character named Sachin Santhosh who gets stuck in a love triangle with two potential matches. Premalu made its theatrical debut on 9 February 2024 and made a box office earning of Rs.140 crore. Additionally, the film has a high IMDB rating of 8.3, making it worth watching. 

Now Premalu is all set to make its OTT debut after several anticipations and speculated release date. Add this new romantic comedy film to your watchlist so you do not forget to stream it online. Check out the Premalu OTT release date. 

Premalu OTT release: When and where to watch the film online

Premalu will start streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar on April 12. The OTT platform made the official announcement by sharing an Instagram post. The post said, “The love story goes viral! #Premalu will be streaming from April 12th, only on Disney+ Hotstar!”

Note that to stream Premalu on Disney+ Hotstar, you will have to acquire its subscription plan to enjoy uninterrupted streaming. The monthly subscription plan starts at just Rs.149 for the mobile version. 

First Published Date: 03 Apr, 14:40 IST
