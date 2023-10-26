Skanda OTT release: When, where to watch Telugu action film online

Some of the top earners at the box office in recent years have been South Indian films. Bahubali, Pushpa, RRR, Jailer, and similar films have shattered box office records, earning big numbers. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case with Skanda, a Telugu action film starring Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela. However, those who may have wanted to watch the movie but missed the chance to catch it on the big screen are in luck as the film is set for its OTT release soon. So, if you wish to catch this action film from the comfort of your home, know when, and where to watch it online.

Skanda OTT release: Cast, Plot, and more

Skanda is a Telugu-language action film and is a gripping tale of abduction, assassination, blackmail, revenge, and more, which is sure to leave viewers engaged on the edge of their seats. The film stars Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, Sharath Lohithaswa, and Ajay Purkar in notable roles. Skanda is written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and Pavan Kumar.

The film's trailer was released on YouTube on September 25, and in just over a month, it has amassed 18 million views and 195,000 likes so far.

The film was released in theaters on September 28, 2023, but failed to bag big numbers. According to an OTTplay report, Skanda was made on a budget of approximately Rs. 90 crore but only managed to recoup Rs. 57 crore. Alongside Telugu, the film was also released in several other languages such as Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It received mixed reviews from critics as well.

In its review, OTTplay wrote, “There's not much to say here, it's just a bad day at work for the filmmaker. Ram Pothineni's script selection woes continue and composer Thaman, who's a natural with action entertainers, misses the bus by a wide margin.”

Skanda OTT release: When, and where to watch online

According to an OTTplay report, the rights of Skanda have been bagged by Disney+ Hotstar. The film will reportedly premiere on October 27, 2023, although an unofficial confirmation is awaited.