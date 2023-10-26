Icon
Home How To Skanda OTT release: When, where to watch Telugu action film online

Skanda OTT release: When, where to watch Telugu action film online

The OTT release date for Skanda has reportedly been revealed. Know when, and where you can watch the Telugu action film online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 15:16 IST
Icon
Skanda OTT release
Watch Skanda on OTT platforms soon. Know details. (YouTube)
Skanda OTT release
Watch Skanda on OTT platforms soon. Know details. (YouTube)

Some of the top earners at the box office in recent years have been South Indian films. Bahubali, Pushpa, RRR, Jailer, and similar films have shattered box office records, earning big numbers. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case with Skanda, a Telugu action film starring Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela. However, those who may have wanted to watch the movie but missed the chance to catch it on the big screen are in luck as the film is set for its OTT release soon. So, if you wish to catch this action film from the comfort of your home, know when, and where to watch it online.

Skanda OTT release: Cast, Plot, and more

Skanda is a Telugu-language action film and is a gripping tale of abduction, assassination, blackmail, revenge, and more, which is sure to leave viewers engaged on the edge of their seats. The film stars Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, Sharath Lohithaswa, and Ajay Purkar in notable roles. Skanda is written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and Pavan Kumar.

The film's trailer was released on YouTube on September 25, and in just over a month, it has amassed 18 million views and 195,000 likes so far.

The film was released in theaters on September 28, 2023, but failed to bag big numbers. According to an OTTplay report, Skanda was made on a budget of approximately Rs. 90 crore but only managed to recoup Rs. 57 crore. Alongside Telugu, the film was also released in several other languages such as Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It received mixed reviews from critics as well.

In its review, OTTplay wrote, “There's not much to say here, it's just a bad day at work for the filmmaker. Ram Pothineni's script selection woes continue and composer Thaman, who's a natural with action entertainers, misses the bus by a wide margin.”

Skanda OTT release: When, and where to watch online

According to an OTTplay report, the rights of Skanda have been bagged by Disney+ Hotstar. The film will reportedly premiere on October 27, 2023, although an unofficial confirmation is awaited.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 15:15 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game.
Spider-Man 2 game creates huge PlayStation Studios sales record within just 24 hours!
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon