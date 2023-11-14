Icon
BGMI guide: How to survive in the game longer

In BGMI, the longer you survive, the better your gameplay will be and it will help you level up fast to become a pro. Check out these survival tips to last longer on the battlefield.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 08:05 IST
BGMI
BGMI tips for survival and improving the game faster to become a pro. Check the guide below. (BGMI)
BGMI tips for survival and improving the game faster to become a pro. Check the guide below.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a game of strategy and survival. One who knows the ways to survive longer on the battlefield is known to be a pro player. However, survival comes with skills, if you have pro gaming skills, you'll tend to survive in the game till the end zone or at least in the top 10. If you are someone who is looking to improve their BGMI gameplay on the battlefield, then check out the survival tips and integrate them into your game to play like a pro and improve your skills.

BGMI survival guide

  • While playing BGMI, most players look for early fights and battles in the game, however, their primary focus should be survival and to play tactically. Therefore, avoid early battles and give more importance to survival and collecting enough loot.
  • Many players forget to heal themselves when they engage in a fight. Always make sure to heal yourself from time to time when you are engaging in a fight. This will enable you to survive for a longer period of time as your game health will be boosted.
  • Always stay aware of your surroundings and enemy movements. If you know where you can find them and following their tracks will give you a higher edge of their positioning. One who knows the game inside out could easily predict where the enemies would be hiding in a particular location.
  • Fight for your position on the battlefield. Once you get hold of the map reading and where the last zone will land can help you plan your location. Maintaining a strong position in the game is necessary for survival.
  • Lastly, Stay with your squad and maintain healthy communication so you can prepare your strategies and map your way to chicken dinner.

Also, get a chance to win amazing freebies by redeeming the BGMI codes. To claim your in-game rewards, simply visit the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, and paste the redemption code.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 08:05 IST
