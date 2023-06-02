BGMI Redeem Codes for June 2: Free rewards coming your way!
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 2: With BGMI back in India, grab the latest set of redeem codes for BGMI and unlock a bunch of exciting rewards! Check the step-by-step guide here.
Popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is finally back in India after a 10-month absence. The game made a comeback on May 29 and in just 4 days, it has dropped a new update that introduced a new map and new weapons and has launched the BGMI Rising tournament.
About BGMI 2.5 update
The BGMI 2.5 update brings Nusa, a new tropical map that gives players an opportunity to work on their decision-making and tactics. Players are also equipped with two new weapons, Tactical Crossbow, and NS2000 Shotgun. Moreover, players now also have access to a new 2-seater vehicle called Quad and a new Stygian Liege X-Suit. To celebrate the update, BGMI will be giving players 4 free new outfits to keep permanently!
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 2
If you're interested in getting more BGMI in-game rewards for free, you can take advantage of the redeem codes that are issued for the game. BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.
BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
R89FPLM9S – Companion
BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 2: How to grab free rewards
Step 1:
To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
Step 2:
After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.
Step 3:
Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.
Step 4:
And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!
