BGMI Redeem Codes for September 4: Grab these amazing freebies today

Are you a huge fan of e-sports? There are various high-end e-sports options available and now Garena Free Fire is coming back to India too and that will really fire-up the segment. Of course, die-hard fans of BGMI would rather stick to the game they love. And as far as newcomers to the game are concerned, they can familiarize themselves with BGMI's nuances, particularly weapon attachments like muzzles, foregrips, stocks, and scopes, which enhance combat effectiveness in both close and long-range engagements. Once they get the hang of it, they can really start enjoying themselves.

BGMI offers three types of muzzles: compensator, flash hider, and suppressor. These muzzles can be equipped on firearms in classic mode maps to improve spray control, leading to more eliminations and a better Kill/Death (K/D) ratio. In the current 2.7 update, the compensator stands out as the most effective muzzle, significantly reducing both vertical and horizontal recoil. The suppressor reduces firing noise, while the flash hider eliminates muzzle flash.

Many experienced players andBGMI enthusiasts prefer the compensator, as it enhances their performance in classic and custom-mode matches. It is compatible with Assault Rifles (ARs), Sub-Machine Guns (SMGs), Designated Marksman Rifles (DMRs), and Sniper Rifles. However, its effectiveness is more pronounced in ARs and SMGs due to their automatic firing mode. To win amazing rewards, redeem today's code.

BGMI Redeem codes for September 4

BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.