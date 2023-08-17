Home How To Boost productivity with ‘FancyZones’ on Windows 11

Boost productivity with ‘FancyZones’ on Windows 11

Enhance your productivity on Windows 11 with FancyZones, a customizable tool from PowerToys. You can easily organise windows and apps for efficient multitasking. Learn how in this guide.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 17 2023, 15:58 IST
Arrange your workspace for the ultimate productivity boost with FancyZones, a powerful Windows 11 tool from Microsoft PowerToys. (Pexels)

Have you ever wished you could arrange your open windows, apps, and folders on your computer screen exactly the way you want? Windows 11 has a feature called Snap layouts that lets you do this, but it might not be customizable enough for everyone. Luckily, there's an even more flexible tool you can use – it's called FancyZones.

FancyZones is part of a set of tools from Microsoft called PowerToys. If you often have multiple windows and apps open on your computer, FancyZones could be a game-changer for you. This tool lets you arrange your screen in a way to get more things done sooner. And the best part? You have a lot of control over how it works.

Here's how you can start using FancyZones on your Windows 11 computer:

Step 1: Get PowerToys

First, you'll need to install something called Microsoft PowerToys. This is a collection of tools that can help you customise your Windows experience. Don't worry, it's free! Here's what you need to do:

1. Open the Start menu.

2. Search for "PowerToys" and open it.

3. Look for the FancyZones option and turn it on.

Step 2: Set Up FancyZones

Once you have PowerToys and FancyZones turned on, you can start using it to organise your screen. Here's how:

1. Choose a Shortcut: You can decide how you want to open the FancyZones tool. You can use a shortcut key or the default method. You can also choose where the tool appears on your screen.

2. Pick a Layout: When you open the FancyZones tool, you'll see different layout templates. These templates help you arrange your windows in different ways. You can use one of these templates as-is or create your own custom layout.

3. Customise the Layout: If you want to get creative, you can modify the layout you've chosen. You can add, merge, and resize columns in your layout. You can even see how many pixels each column has. FancyZones gives you a lot of freedom to make your screen look just how you like it.

4. Add Windows and Apps: Now comes the fun part. You can start adding your open windows, apps, and folders to your new layout. Here's how:

  • Hold down the Shift key on your keyboard.
  • While holding the Shift key, click on a window's title bar.
  • Your chosen layout will appear behind the window.
  • Drag the window to one of the columns in your layout.
  • Let go of the mouse to snap the window in place.

Repeat these steps for anything else you want to add to your layout.

And that's it! With FancyZones, you can take control of your screen and set it up in a way that makes you more productive. So why not give it a try and see how it can change the way you work?

First Published Date: 17 Aug, 15:58 IST
