Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Ever since the introduction of OpenAI's ChatGPT, the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by almost every entity that is online has been rapid. As a result, we've witnessed the emergence of new AI tools including AI chatbots, even as the tech has also been integrated into legacy applications such as Microsoft Office, and Adobe Photoshop. New AI tools have also surfaced, that make light work of tasks like image generation, and copywriting. Some of them can even generate videos for you using AI! One such AI-powered tool is Guidde AI. Developed by Yoav Einav, a Belmont-based entrepreneur, Guide can create video documentation quickly and efficiently. Know all about this AI tool.

Guidde: What is it?

Guidde is a generative AI-powered platform that aims to make video documentation up to 11 times faster than traditional methods. Using machine learning algorithms and the power of GPT, it analyzes your recorded content and automates the tasks of creating new videos out of it, complete with a storyline. Thus, it streamlines the process of video documentation. As such, Guidde can be used to create how-to guides, SOPs, training material, onboarding docs, and much more.

Guidde: Features

1. Browser extension - With a browser extension, users can click capture from it and click stop when they're done. Guidde does the rest for them and captures the whole workflow.

2. Personalization - Guidde also features AI-powered voiceovers for your how-to guides and other video documentation.

3. No skills required - Using AI, Guidde makes your video documentation look like they were edited by a professional, without requiring the skills to master the craft of video editing. That means even beginners can create professional-looking video documentation with the power of AI!

4. Share it everywhere - Guidde allows users to share the video documentation with a link. Moreover, they can also embed it in their organization courtesy of the smart sharing feature.

Guidde: How much does it cost?

The basic Guidde plan does not require a subscription. Instead, you can simply install the Guidde extension on Google Chrome and use it effortlessly! This plan allows users to make up to 25 how-to videos, in addition to capabilities like recording voiceovers, applying motion and transitions, using auto subtitles, and drag-and-drop video editor.

It also has 3 plans - Pro, Business, and Enterprise, which start at $16 per user per month for the Pro plan. The Business plan costs $35 per user per month, while large businesses can contact the company to know about the pricing of the Enterprise plan.

