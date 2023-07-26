CSIR UGC NET results 2023 will be announced online: know where and how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CSIR UGC NET results 2023 online. The Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test was held in June 2023. Candidates can check their scorecard on the official website of csirnet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the final answer key of the test was been released by NTA and now, the results will be declared soon.

The CSIR-UGC NET 2023 exam was held between June 6 to 8. The entrance examination was held in 426 exam centres located in 178 cities nationwide. This year over 2,74,027 candidates appeared for the examination.

Along with the CSIR UGC NET 2023 results, NTA will also release the subject-specific CSIR NET cut-off marks for each category.

Candidates should make sure they have their hall ticket and other necessary information with them before checking the results online. Users will have to provide their information once the portal is open in order to view the results. There could be some hurry, though, because the portal occasionally slows down or crashes. We suggest waiting a little while before attempting again if it occurs.

How to check CSIR UGC NET 2023 results online

1. Candidates need to visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET through the NTA website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

2. Once you reach the website, you will be directed to the homepage.

3. On the homepage, you will have to find CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam. When found, click on the scorecard download link.

4. A separate page will be displayed where you have to fill in your credentials like the application number and date of birth.

5. The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

6. Click on the download button to save your result.

7. Make sure you take a printout of the scorecard for your reference.

Keep your eye on the official website for further information and result declaration. The UGC NET June 2023 result was declared yesterday and the CSIR result is also expected to be out soon.