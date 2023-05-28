CSK vs GT TATA IPL 2023 Live: How to stream Chennai vs Gujarat FINAL today

CSK vs GT TATA IPL 2023: The Sunday is going to be action-packed! The final IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is here and the champions will be crowned today! In today's match, if Gujarat Titans clinch victory in the final, it will mark their second title. They are the current champions. Last year, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, the team delivered a spectacular performance to defeat the Rajasthan Royals in the final. It will be interesting to see how they plan their strategy to win against the iconic MS Dhoni-starring CSK.

On the other hand, Chennai has already etched its name as the champion of the IPL on four occasions, in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. If they succeed in defeating GT in the finals, it would add a fifth title to CSK's esteemed collection of victories. It will be interesting to see how this match will unfold and who will take the TATA IPL 2023 trophy.

Know here all details in advance from the schedule, viewing time, free online streaming options, and other relevant information so that you don't miss even a second of this thrilling encounter.

CSK vs GT TATA IPL 2023: When and where to watch

The final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

CSK vs GT TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV and online

You can watch the final IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans Live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

If you are looking for the online option, then know you can catch the live streaming of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Jio Cinema. All you need to do is install the app on your smartphone and simply enjoy the match without paying any fee for the subscription.

TATA IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live: Teams

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad: MS Dhoni (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, Devnon Conway, Shivam Dube,

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Urvil Patel, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Srikar Bharat, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Dasun Shanaka, Vijay Shankar, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Sai Kishore, Josh Little, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Yash Dayal