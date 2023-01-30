    Trending News

    Farzi OTT release: Know when and where to watch Shahid Kapoor starrer online

    Farzi OTT release: Know when and where to watch Shahid Kapoor starrer online

    Do not miss the Farzi OTT release. Know when and where to watch this Shahid Kapoor starrer online.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 30 2023, 16:39 IST
    OTT releases: Top 5 Weekend Binge-worthy movies – The Kashmir Files, Beast, Pushpa, more
    Gangubai Kathiawadi
    1/5 Gangubai Kathiawadi on Netflix - This biographical crime drama is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. The movie is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ written by S. Hussain Zaidi. (Pen Movies YouTube)
    The Kashmir Files
    2/5 The Kashmir Files on Zee5 - The movie released on March 11 and ever since it has been shrouded in controversies and polarized opinions. The movie portrays the story of violence against Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. With this movie, Zee5 has also become the first OTT platform to release the film with Indian sign language (ISL) interpretation. The movie debuts today! Make sure to watch it on its day one of OTT release. (Zee Studios)
    Beast movie
    3/5 Beast on Netflix - This Tamil-language action-comedy blockbuster starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles is second on our list of top 5 movies to watch this week. The Nelson directed film hit the theaters on April 13. The story revolves around an ex-RAW agent whose mission is to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. The movie was released on the OTT platform on May 11. (Sun TV YouTube)
    image caption
    4/5 Pushpa: The Rise on Amazon Prime Videos – Directed by Sukumar, this action drama film stars Allu Arjun in the leading role along with Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie, which is the first of two parts, depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. (Goldmines YouTube)
    image caption
    5/5 Kaun Pravin Tambe on Disney+ Hotstar – This biographical sports drama is based on the life of the cricketer Pravin Tambe who started his cricket career at the age of 41. Shreyas Talpade plays the titular character in this heartfelt movie. (DisneyPlus Hotstar YouTube)
    Farzi OTT release: Know when and where to watch the web series online. (Amazon Prime Video/YouTube)

    Farzi OTT release: After a nearly 20-year stint on the big screen, Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his OTT debut with Farzi. While Pathaan has been a box office success and is currently running in theaters, if you prefer to watch movies and shows online, then Farzi should definitely be on your watch list. Although Shahid Kapoor's last movie, Jersey, couldn't get big numbers at the box office, his latest web series is expected to keep audiences engaged and on the edge of their seats.

    Farzi OTT release: Cast

    Farzi web series stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar, Kay Kay Menon among others. It is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Farzi is a crime-action thriller which will be 8 episodes long.

    Its trailer has received rave reviews with over 33 million views and 285K likes in just 2 weeks. If you want to watch this web series, you should know when and where to watch the Farzi OTT release.

    Farzi OTT release: Plot

    Farzi follows the story of an artist working at his grandfather's printing press who gets pulled into doing a con job. Chasing him is a fearsome task force officer on a mission to get rid of ill elements in the country.

    The web series is an action-crime thriller which is sure to leave audiences at the edge of their seats.

    Farzi OTT release: Where to watch

    Farzi web series will be released on Amazon Prime Video and its release date is out. It is expected to premiere on February 10 and you can watch it online from the comfort of your home as long as you have a subscription to the platform. The best way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 1499 per year plan of the Amazon Prime Video. You get the Amazon Prime, Prime Video and Amazon Music subscription, all combined with this plan.

    First Published Date: 30 Jan, 16:39 IST

    First Published Date: 30 Jan, 16:39 IST
