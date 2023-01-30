Farzi OTT release: Know when and where to watch Shahid Kapoor starrer online

Do not miss the Farzi OTT release. Know when and where to watch this Shahid Kapoor starrer online.

Farzi OTT release: After a nearly 20-year stint on the big screen, Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his OTT debut with Farzi. While Pathaan has been a box office success and is currently running in theaters, if you prefer to watch movies and shows online, then Farzi should definitely be on your watch list. Although Shahid Kapoor's last movie, Jersey, couldn't get big numbers at the box office, his latest web series is expected to keep audiences engaged and on the edge of their seats.

Farzi OTT release: Cast

Farzi web series stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar, Kay Kay Menon among others. It is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Farzi is a crime-action thriller which will be 8 episodes long.

Its trailer has received rave reviews with over 33 million views and 285K likes in just 2 weeks. If you want to watch this web series, you should know when and where to watch the Farzi OTT release.

Farzi OTT release: Plot

Farzi follows the story of an artist working at his grandfather's printing press who gets pulled into doing a con job. Chasing him is a fearsome task force officer on a mission to get rid of ill elements in the country.

The web series is an action-crime thriller which is sure to leave audiences at the edge of their seats.

Farzi OTT release: Where to watch

Farzi web series will be released on Amazon Prime Video and its release date is out. It is expected to premiere on February 10 and you can watch it online from the comfort of your home as long as you have a subscription to the platform. The best way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 1499 per year plan of the Amazon Prime Video. You get the Amazon Prime, Prime Video and Amazon Music subscription, all combined with this plan.