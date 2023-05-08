Home How To Forget Swiggy, Zomato? ONDC is far cheaper! Here is how to use this alternative food delivery app

Forget Swiggy, Zomato? ONDC is far cheaper! Here is how to use this alternative food delivery app

ONDC is all set to give a tough fight to food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato. Here is all you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2023, 13:29 IST
ONDC
Know how you can use ONDC to order food. (ONDC India Twitter)
ONDC
Know how you can use ONDC to order food. (ONDC India Twitter)

What is your preferred food delivery app- Swiggy or Zomato? Both the apps offer amazing discounts, and other deals to let you enjoy your favorite meal at a relatively low price. But, what if we tell you that there is one more platform which is offering food at a cheaper rate than Swiggy and Zomato? Notably, as of now, the food delivery space has been dominated by two major food delivery apps- Zomato and Swiggy. And to attract more customers to their platform, they keep on rolling out new offers for users. However, now a new platform called ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), developed by the government, is emerging as a tough competitor for both Swiggy and Zomato. Here is all you need to know about ONDC.

What is ONDC?

Notably, ONDC is a platform which lets restaurants sell food directly to consumers, without the need of a third party. Though the platform has been active since September 2022, it has started gaining popularity in recent times. Apart from this, the platform also delivers groceries, home decor, cleaning essentials, etc. There are several partners of ONDC Buyer Applications like Paytm, Meesho, Mystore, Craftsvilla, among others.

Is ONDC cheaper than Swiggy and Zomato?

Earlier in the month of April, ONDC tweeted, "Your favourite restaurants are now live on ONDC buyer apps. Get free delivery, discounts and more! Use code ONDC50 and get 50 off and additional free delivery. Shop now - https://ondc.org/ondc-buyer-apps/ T&C* apply."

Though both Swiggy and Zomato also offer discounts and free deliveries based on certain criteria, ONDC still is a bit cheaper than them. For example, four burgers and four fries cost Rs. 639 on ONDC, while the price of the same on Swiggy and Zomato was Rs. 768 and Rs. 702 respectively.

How to use ONDC

If you are a Paytm user, you will be able to use ONDC easily, All you need to do is open Paytm on your device and type ONDC in the search bar. You will now see a wide variety of options to choose from including food stores, groceries and more.

If you want to order something to eat from a restaurant, you will have to head over to ONDC Food and from there select the restaurant from where you want to order the food of your choice. However, it needs to be noted that you will get a limited option in selecting restaurants as ONDC is new and not all the restaurants are selling food through it.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 May, 13:28 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone
    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets