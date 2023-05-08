Forget Swiggy, Zomato? ONDC is far cheaper! Here is how to use this alternative food delivery app

What is your preferred food delivery app- Swiggy or Zomato? Both the apps offer amazing discounts, and other deals to let you enjoy your favorite meal at a relatively low price. But, what if we tell you that there is one more platform which is offering food at a cheaper rate than Swiggy and Zomato? Notably, as of now, the food delivery space has been dominated by two major food delivery apps- Zomato and Swiggy. And to attract more customers to their platform, they keep on rolling out new offers for users. However, now a new platform called ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), developed by the government, is emerging as a tough competitor for both Swiggy and Zomato. Here is all you need to know about ONDC.

What is ONDC?

Notably, ONDC is a platform which lets restaurants sell food directly to consumers, without the need of a third party. Though the platform has been active since September 2022, it has started gaining popularity in recent times. Apart from this, the platform also delivers groceries, home decor, cleaning essentials, etc. There are several partners of ONDC Buyer Applications like Paytm, Meesho, Mystore, Craftsvilla, among others.

Is ONDC cheaper than Swiggy and Zomato?

Earlier in the month of April, ONDC tweeted, "Your favourite restaurants are now live on ONDC buyer apps. Get free delivery, discounts and more! Use code ONDC50 and get ₹50 off and additional free delivery. Shop now - https://ondc.org/ondc-buyer-apps/ T&C* apply."

Though both Swiggy and Zomato also offer discounts and free deliveries based on certain criteria, ONDC still is a bit cheaper than them. For example, four burgers and four fries cost Rs. 639 on ONDC, while the price of the same on Swiggy and Zomato was Rs. 768 and Rs. 702 respectively.

How to use ONDC

If you are a Paytm user, you will be able to use ONDC easily, All you need to do is open Paytm on your device and type ONDC in the search bar. You will now see a wide variety of options to choose from including food stores, groceries and more.

If you want to order something to eat from a restaurant, you will have to head over to ONDC Food and from there select the restaurant from where you want to order the food of your choice. However, it needs to be noted that you will get a limited option in selecting restaurants as ONDC is new and not all the restaurants are selling food through it.