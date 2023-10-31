Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 31: Grab attractive in-game rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 31: Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most played Battle Royale games. To make the game fun and interesting for the players, the game introduces various new in-game events and items such as skins, bundles, emotes, Outfits, pets, Gloo Wall, and more. Currently, the Angelic Royale and Diwali Royale events are live in the game. Players can grab these items by taking part in the events or simply by redeeming the below-mentioned codes. Know how these redeem code works.

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 31

The codes consist of unique 12-character long alphanumeric codes that contain mystery gifts of in-game items such as skins, accessories, outfits, pets, diamond vouchers, premium bundles, and more. To redeem the codes, players just need to submit them at the official redemption site.

Note that these codes come with some pre-conditions. There is no limit to the number of codes that can be claimed, but a code cannot be used again by the same player. These codes also have a deadline of 12-18 hours, so you need to grab them early. Also, the codes might not work in some regions due to restrictions which may restrict you from availing these codes. To avoid missing out on freebies, make sure to claim as many of them as possible.

FF7MJ31CXKRG

FFPO8BS5JW2D

PJNF5CQBAJLK

F7AC2YXE6RF2

FHLOYFDHE34G

FEICJGW9NKYT

FVRTNJ45IT8U

F4BHK6LYOU9I

F767T1BE456Y

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 31: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.