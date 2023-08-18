Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 18: Stuck in the game? Gain advantage with free rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 18: The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX recently rolled out the OB41 update that brought several new features and in-game items. After the update, the rewards for Booyah Pass for the month of September have now been leaked. As per the reports, two exclusive outfits will be offered as top rewards, along with other items in the game. Check out the details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX: September Booyah Pass details

The Booyah pass arrives every month and gives players a chance to grab exclusive rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, emotes, backpacks, and even bundles. In order to claim all the rewards, players must upgrade the pass, and that can be done by completing various missions in Garena Free Fire MAX.

While the official details have not been announced yet, reports claim that Suzy will be offered as a character, along with Jelly Tin Loot Box, Jelly Delight Bundle, Jelly Ready Bundle, Jelly Monster Loot Box, Jelly Platform Skyboard, and the Jelly Assault Banner. Moreover, Tokens for various items will also be offered as rewards.

The price for the Booyah Pass is not expected to change. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds. If you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the redeem codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 18

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.