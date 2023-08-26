Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 25: Grab Ventus Skyboard for free now

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 25: Grab Ventus Skyboard for free now

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 26: Now, players can win various rewards along with Ventus Skyboard. Check Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 26 2023, 07:00 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:
Garena Free Fire MAX
To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max.
Garena Free Fire MAX
After that tap on the "Install" option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.
Garena Free Fire MAX
Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.
Garena Free Fire MAX
View all Images
Check various steps to grab the rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 25: This battle royale game is incredibly thrilling and habit-forming. And to keep it that way, Free Fire keeps ratcheting up the game-play with new stuff on a regular basis. The introduction of new events from time to time, gives players the chance to win various rewards. The ongoing Rampage: Finale event in Free Fire MAX is drawing players' attention, bringing along a series of new in-game events. One of the recent additions is "Travel for Rewards," offering appealing items like a permanent skyboard and gun crates. In this event, players need to cover a specified distance to earn the Ventus Skyboard and other rewards. Those who already have the skyboard can opt for three Gold Royale Vouchers. Running from August 22 to August 24, 2023, the Travel for Rewards event is a short-lived opportunity for players to fulfill requirements and claim enticing prizes. With the New Free Fire MAX Travel for Rewards event, you can win exciting prizes.

Travel for Rewards event started on August 22, 2023, and it will be available only for three days till August 24, 2023. In order to win the awards you will have to complete the required tasks. You will have to Travel 15000 meters to get a free 2x Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate and 35000 meters to get a free Ventus Skyboard or 3x Gold Royale Vouchers

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 26

  • FF7MJ31CXKRG
  • FFPO8BS5JW2D
  • PJNF5CQBAJLK
  • F7AC2YXE6RF2
  • FHLOYFDHE34G
  • XGW4FNK7ATON
  • 67IBBMSL7AK8G
  • FEICJGW9NKYT
  • KEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • FVRTNJ45IT8U
  • F4BHK6LYOU9I
  • F767T1BE456Y
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 25: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

While playing Garena Free Fire MAX can be really exciting, it can affect you adversely. Therefore, it should be kept in mind that this game should be played responsibly.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 07:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets