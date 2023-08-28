Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 28: Win amazing prizes today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 28: Win amazing prizes today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 28: Players can win exciting in-game items for free with the help of these codes! Try to get them before they are gone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 06:40 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX
Get amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Get amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes August 28: Max is the enhanced version of the Free Fire game. It boasts upgraded graphics, enhancements, lighting, and sound effects, along with other unique features. It is a very popular battle royale game and to keep the interest of the gamers on a constant high, Garena keeps introducing various events regularly. Recently Garena has introduced the Ink Hyperbook Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX. This event provides an opportunity to obtain multiple newly launched items for free. However, achieving these rewards necessitates the purchase of a specified quantity of Diamonds. As the event's name suggests, it unveils the highly anticipated Ink Hyperbook and offers a chance to acquire its tokens at no cost. This Ink Hyperbook event includes items like a backpack, gun skin, Gloo Wall skin, katana, and more. The Ink Hyperbook Top-Up event was started on August 25, 2023, and will continue till September 1, 2023. Players will require the purchase of the necessary in-game currency to qualify for the Hyperbook and its rewards.

Now, check out the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 28:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 28

  • FF7MJ31CXKRG
  • FFPO8BS5JW2D
  • PJNF5CQBAJLK
  • F7AC2YXE6RF2
  • FHLOYFDHE34G
  • XGW4FNK7ATON
  • 67IBBMSL7AK8G
  • FEICJGW9NKYT
  • KEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • FVRTNJ45IT8U
  • F4BHK6LYOU9I
  • F767T1BE456Y
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 28 : Follow the Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Play well, play fierce, play fair, and above all, play responsibly as the game is very habituating and can distract from other activities.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 06:40 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets