    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12 released; Free power for you, but be quick about it

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12 released; Free power for you, but be quick about it

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 12, 2023: Grab several exciting rewards including in-game items today. Know the latest codes and process to claim freebies here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 12 2023, 06:50 IST
    Free Fire Max
    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 12: Check redeem codes to grab freebies today. (Garena International)
    Free Fire Max
    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 12: Check redeem codes to grab freebies today. (Garena International)

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 12, 2023: Similar to Garena Free Fire, players of Free Fire Max too get opportunities daily to win rewards including in-game items and that too for free. Garena Free Fire MAX keeps on organising events and programs too for the same. As per the latest information, players can get both the Last Roar Loot Box and the Tiger Claw Backpack today simply by topping up 500 diamonds.

    Garena Free Fire North America informed about the same via a tweet. "Don't wait for the tiger to hunt you down! Top up 500 diamonds and get both The Last Roar Loot Box and the Tiger Claw Backpack! Tag your friends!," the tweet read. It also informed that the Fury Tower is here, and the Claws of Fury and the Dark Destroyer Bundle are up for grabs.

    This is not all! The fun part is along with the above mentioned event, Free Fire MAX players will also be able to use the daily redeem codes to grab the in-game items like skins, characters, and weapons, among others. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

    Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for March 12, 2023:

    FY8IKJHD5E4RGS8

    F43RTH98IKU7JUZ

    FT67JUYUL0AREFG

    FGUYJAQ234RTGFR

    FGHYUIO09OURJ67

    FYJHFTYJNGIKL09X

    FSAQ245TGYJJU6T

    FFHYTRHT67FRI7U

    FTAQRF3BGRHTGI

    FB8UYHJMKROIKJ

    FVKA6QTRE23FV4

    FBRTNGHKBUVYG9

    FBRNTYMJKJIBUVY

    FHFJTOIKLOQ6T2F

    F34GBTNGBIUTGD

    FBRNTKHML9I8U7

    FYTGFQG2TR3DRT

    FFT675U6733G0BY

    Garena Free Fire MAX: Check steps to claim the freebies

    Step 1:

    Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.
    Step 2:

    Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
    Step 3:

    Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
    Step 4:

    Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 12 Mar, 06:50 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4