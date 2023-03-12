Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12 released; Free power for you, but be quick about it

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 12, 2023: Similar to Garena Free Fire, players of Free Fire Max too get opportunities daily to win rewards including in-game items and that too for free. Garena Free Fire MAX keeps on organising events and programs too for the same. As per the latest information, players can get both the Last Roar Loot Box and the Tiger Claw Backpack today simply by topping up 500 diamonds.

Garena Free Fire North America informed about the same via a tweet. "Don't wait for the tiger to hunt you down! Top up 500 diamonds and get both The Last Roar Loot Box and the Tiger Claw Backpack! Tag your friends!," the tweet read. It also informed that the Fury Tower is here, and the Claws of Fury and the Dark Destroyer Bundle are up for grabs.

This is not all! The fun part is along with the above mentioned event, Free Fire MAX players will also be able to use the daily redeem codes to grab the in-game items like skins, characters, and weapons, among others. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for March 12, 2023:

FY8IKJHD5E4RGS8

F43RTH98IKU7JUZ

FT67JUYUL0AREFG

FGUYJAQ234RTGFR

FGHYUIO09OURJ67

FYJHFTYJNGIKL09X

FSAQ245TGYJJU6T

FFHYTRHT67FRI7U

FTAQRF3BGRHTGI

FB8UYHJMKROIKJ

FVKA6QTRE23FV4

FBRTNGHKBUVYG9

FBRNTYMJKJIBUVY

FHFJTOIKLOQ6T2F

F34GBTNGBIUTGD

FBRNTKHML9I8U7

FYTGFQG2TR3DRT

FFT675U6733G0BY