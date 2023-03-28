Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 28: Get cool outfits for you and your pet!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 28: Get cool outfits for you and your pet!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 28: Skins, weapons, loot crates, and more on offer today! Here’s how to grab freebies.

By: HT TECH
Mar 28 2023, 09:32 IST
Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.
However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:
To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max.
After that tap on the "Install" option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.
Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 28: Grab freebies now with the help of the codes given here. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 28: Waiting for Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today? You wait is over! The game has released a fresh set of redeem codes bringing in exciting rewards like weapon loot crate, emotes and much more. Players can get them here and unlock the Skin upgrade, weapons, Free Pet, Character upgrades, and more, all for free. There are several such rewards schemes announced almost every day by the game to keep players glued to the game. While weapons, characters, skins and other in-game items can be bought by paying real cash, these rewards schemes, offers and redeem codes allow players to grab them for free.

But first, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter made a special announcement. The tweet said, “We can't wait for April! Why? Because of the all-new Pet Smash mode with adorable 2v2 combat launching soon this April. Are you excited to witness your furry friends in combat".

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 28

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware about before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with the expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Check today's redeem codes below:

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

MCPW2D2WKWF2

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for March 28

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Did you get some cool rewards today? Make sure to come back again tomorrow to keep winning new prizes.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 09:30 IST
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

