Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 7: Grab exciting rewards with Rise of the Puppet Ring Event.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 7: If you have a keen interest in the Garena Free Fire Max game, then you must be aware of the various events and new updates that have been added to the game recently. Garena Free Fire Max brings a Booyah Pass subscription every month. This is the 11th season of Booyah Pass. Usually, Luck Royale is always included with the Garena Free Fire Max. Recently, a Ring-themed Luck royale has been added to the November Booyah Pass subscription. This Ring-themed event is also called Rise of the Puppet ring. With this event, you can win a lot of rewards. You can win them by spending some diamonds. You just have to spin to win the following rewards.

Booyah Pass Premium

10x BP Ring Tokens

5x BP Ring Tokens

3x BP Ring Tokens

2x BP Ring Tokens

BP Ring Token

You can also win a Booyah Pass at a lower price. Please note that the cost of one spin here is 9 diamonds and you can do 10+1 spins after spending 90 diamonds.

If you don't get lucky during the event and don't win any rewards, there is nothing to worry about. You can still win various rewards with Garena Free Fire Max daily redeem codes. Just remember to use the redeem codes in time, as they expire soon. Check out today's Free Fire Max code.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 7

I876S5A4REQDFV2

B3J4URT7GY6TGBN

DJEKI58U6JHNYHM

GKVI87EY6TGB5N6

YMUKHI8UB7TJHYI

TUFMGK6IOF8D76T

FFHNFTY6U5RGRJ6

KWIE8UYFG8TBHZU

AY76QT52RFD3VEB

HDFJCUY6TXRSEFV

4B5NTJYHUYTGDEV

F8UYHGHTGK6LOIJ

B4NR5J6IYUHJNMK

IO9S8U7EY4H56JY

KIH87UYTDGSBENR

JK5I68YU7HGBNSM

KIEUR5YTGBNVMCJ

KI8S7UEYH45NYKH

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 7: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

