Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 19: Grab the Steel Fortress Bundle NOW!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 19: A plethora of events have been introduced by the developers of Garena Free Fire in recent weeks including the Last Man Standing event, Frostfire Hyperbook, Helping Hands event, Booyah with Friends event, and the Moco Store. These in-game events offer players an opportunity to get their hands on amazing items. All they need to do is either spend diamonds to make spins or complete a specific set of missions in Garena Free Fire. While most of these items only provide a cosmetic advantage, they can help your character stand out from the millions of other Garena Free Fire players around the world.

Now, another Luck Royale has been introduced in the game. Know all about the Moco Store in Garena Free Fire.

Moco Store Luck Royale: Details

The Moco Store is a new Luck Royale in Garena Free Fire. To start with, players must choose not just the Grand prize, but also the Bonus prize. In Luck Royale events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. The first spin costs 9 diamonds, while the subsequent spins cost 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds.

As part of the Moco Store Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The Grand prize includes the Steel Fortress Bundle, Iron Fortress Bundle, The Influencer, FAMAS Warrior's Spirit skin, and more. Meanwhile, the bonus prize includes FFCS The Apprentice Backpack, New Year Loot Box, FFWS 2021 Backpack, Grenade Haven Guardian skin, and more.

Announcing this event, the official Instagram account of the game posted, “Taste sweet victory and taunt your enemies with the Stir-Fry emote! Find this lead emote and other prizes in the latest Moco Store! Spin today!”

So, go ahead and give this event a try!

Also, check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes below if you do not wish to purchase any diamonds but want to get your hands on exciting in-game items for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 19

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FFIC33NTEUKA

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 19: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.