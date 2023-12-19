Icon
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 19: Grab the Steel Fortress Bundle NOW!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 19: Grab the Steel Fortress Bundle NOW!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 19: With the latest Moco Store Luck Royale, players can get their hands on the amazing Coral Rebel Bundle. Also check out Garena Free Fire redeem codes and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 19 2023, 10:04 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 19: Do not wait, these exciting freebies will not last forever. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 19: A plethora of events have been introduced by the developers of Garena Free Fire in recent weeks including the Last Man Standing event, Frostfire Hyperbook, Helping Hands event, Booyah with Friends event, and the Moco Store. These in-game events offer players an opportunity to get their hands on amazing items. All they need to do is either spend diamonds to make spins or complete a specific set of missions in Garena Free Fire. While most of these items only provide a cosmetic advantage, they can help your character stand out from the millions of other Garena Free Fire players around the world. 

Now, another Luck Royale has been introduced in the game. Know all about the Moco Store in Garena Free Fire.

Moco Store Luck Royale: Details

The Moco Store is a new Luck Royale in Garena Free Fire. To start with, players must choose not just the Grand prize, but also the Bonus prize. In Luck Royale events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. The first spin costs 9 diamonds, while the subsequent spins cost 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds. 

As part of the Moco Store Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The Grand prize includes the Steel Fortress Bundle, Iron Fortress Bundle, The Influencer, FAMAS Warrior's Spirit skin, and more. Meanwhile, the bonus prize includes FFCS The Apprentice Backpack, New Year Loot Box, FFWS 2021 Backpack, Grenade Haven Guardian skin, and more. 

Announcing this event, the official Instagram account of the game posted, “Taste sweet victory and taunt your enemies with the Stir-Fry emote! Find this lead emote and other prizes in the latest Moco Store! Spin today!”

So, go ahead and give this event a try!

Also, check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes below if you do not wish to purchase any diamonds but want to get your hands on exciting in-game items for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 19

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FFIC33NTEUKA

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 19: How to use redeem codes 

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future. 

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 10:04 IST
