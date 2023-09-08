Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes September 8: Grab exciting in-game freebies

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes September 8: Grab exciting in-game freebies

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes September 8: Get your hands on exclusive in-game items with redemption codes! Hurry grab these freebies now before they are gone.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 08 2023, 07:04 IST

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes September 8: The battle royale game, Garena Free Fire is soon to make a comeback in India with new themes, characters and rules. The name is FF India. Players are waiting for an update about the relaunch, however, it seems like it can take some time as no news has been shared recently- it was supposed to launch on September 5, but that was delayed. Till the launch happens, check out how you can redeem codes for in-game freebies and level up your gameplay.

Garena Free Fire September theme

The booyah pass for September has been rolled and the theme for this is Jelly Assault. With the new theme, players now have access to various in-game items such as outfits, gun skins, grenades, and more. Players can grab these items for free or use the in-game diamond to purchase the products.

If you want your favourite item for free, then try your luck with Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes, these are items exclusive codes, which stay active for only 12 hours. If one code does not work then try others for the below given list. Check out Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes September 8

  • FGYUI8PL0OIJUH
  • YQ2WS3EDRCTYG
  • BHUNHINKI98UY
  • HIOO0LKMNBVCX
  • S45TGHJU7YTFVB
  • NJKIUY6ZQ21QSX
  • CDE3E4RFGVBNH
  • YT65YHBHJIKOLK
  • M4LPOIUYHGFCXS
  • DRTT5RE2SQ234R
  • FVGHY6T5RFVGBH
  • JI8U7YGHNJKO98
  • IUJKNBVCSWQ23E
  • RDFVGHY6TFGHJK
  • IU87YH8Y6J8KS2
  • HU321QWDUJBGY
  • 4JMKYULILJOH0G
  • IF8UAYT5QRD1FC
  • 2VG34HRHTUFGN
  • JXMKZOXD78IKJG

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 8: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 08 Sep, 07:04 IST
