Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes September 8: Grab exciting in-game freebies

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes September 8: The battle royale game, Garena Free Fire is soon to make a comeback in India with new themes, characters and rules. The name is FF India. Players are waiting for an update about the relaunch, however, it seems like it can take some time as no news has been shared recently- it was supposed to launch on September 5, but that was delayed. Till the launch happens, check out how you can redeem codes for in-game freebies and level up your gameplay.

Garena Free Fire September theme

The booyah pass for September has been rolled and the theme for this is Jelly Assault. With the new theme, players now have access to various in-game items such as outfits, gun skins, grenades, and more. Players can grab these items for free or use the in-game diamond to purchase the products.

If you want your favourite item for free, then try your luck with Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes, these are items exclusive codes, which stay active for only 12 hours. If one code does not work then try others for the below given list. Check out Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes September 8

FGYUI8PL0OIJUH

YQ2WS3EDRCTYG

BHUNHINKI98UY

HIOO0LKMNBVCX

S45TGHJU7YTFVB

NJKIUY6ZQ21QSX

CDE3E4RFGVBNH

YT65YHBHJIKOLK

M4LPOIUYHGFCXS

DRTT5RE2SQ234R

FVGHY6T5RFVGBH

JI8U7YGHNJKO98

IUJKNBVCSWQ23E

RDFVGHY6TFGHJK

IU87YH8Y6J8KS2

HU321QWDUJBGY

4JMKYULILJOH0G

IF8UAYT5QRD1FC

2VG34HRHTUFGN

JXMKZOXD78IKJG

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 8: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.