Icon
Home How To Google Real Time Location sharing feature: Start using it directly from Google Maps, here is how in brief

Google Real Time Location sharing feature: Start using it directly from Google Maps, here is how in brief

Google Real Time Location sharing feature: Whether you're coordinating meetups, ensuring the safety of loved ones, or simply sharing your whereabouts, Google’s Real Time Location sharing feature will get you through everything and is linked directly via Google Maps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 01 2024, 14:34 IST
Icon
Use Google Maps offline! Know what you need to do
Google maps
1/6 When you have to travel to a new place or any place where you have never been before, or want to know the directions of any area, building, among others, the most common app that you can rely on for the same is Google Maps. Google Maps is one of the most prominent and widely used applications for locating and reaching places you want to visit or are travelling to. (Reuters)
Google maps
2/6 However, you will need an internet connection to run the same. But as per the information provided by Google's support page, if you are travelling by a car you can use Google Maps offline too for reliable navigation and safety features when your car has a poor internet connection. (Pixabay)
Google maps
3/6 Google Maps offline can be automatically downloaded and updated based on your current location and travel patterns. It can be noted that it is only for Google Maps built into your car. Feature availability or functionality may depend on your car manufacturer or region and data plan. Also, this feature is not available in all languages and countries/regions. You will be notified if you are outside the area covered by your Google Maps offline. (Google Maps Twitter)
Google maps
4/6 Google Maps provides data via Vehicle Map Service (VMS) to support safety-related driver assistance features in cars, like road sign integration and adaptive cruise control. These safety features rely on offline map data. To ensure that map data is always available, turn on “auto-download” in the Privacy Center. (REUTERS)
Google maps
5/6 In order to turn on auto-download in the Privacy Center open the Google Maps app. At the bottom, tap Settings then click on Privacy Center and then Offline maps. Select Auto-download offline maps. You need to make sure you have an internet connection and wait for your offline map download to finish. It can be known that if you turn off auto-download, already downloaded maps will remain saved, but no new maps will be automatically downloaded. (Unsplash)
Google maps
6/6 Now in order to manage offline maps, on your car, under "Offline maps," your offline maps will show: Auto-downloaded maps based on your car’s movements, if you have turned on auto-download before. (Google)
Google maps
icon View all Images
To use Google’s Real Time Location sharing feature please ensure that you are signed in to your Google account. (AP)

Google Real Time Location sharing feature: In an era of constant connectivity, sharing your real-time location with friends and family has become a seamless experience. Various messaging apps like WhatsApp and iMessage had this feature for quite a long time. And now, Google has also introduced the Location Sharing feature. Whether you're coordinating meetups, ensuring the safety of loved ones, or simply sharing your whereabouts, this feature will guide you through everything. Notably, it is happening via Google Maps. From setting up your preferences to checking your trip progress, check out how to use this amazing feature:

How to Set up Google Real Time Location Sharing:

1. Access Google Maps:

Open the Google Maps app on your Android phone or tablet and ensure you are signed in to your Google account.

2. Navigate to your profile: Tap on your profile picture or initial displayed in the app. This will open a menu where you can find the 'Location Sharing' option.

3. Initiate a New Share: Select the 'Location Sharing' option and tap on 'New Share.'

4. Choose Duration: Decide how long you want to share your location. Google provides flexibility in setting the duration according to your preferences.

5. Select Contacts: Tap the profile of the person you want to share your location with. If prompted for contact access, grant permission to Google Maps.

6. Confirm your selection and tap 'Share.' Your location is now shared with the chosen individual for the specified duration.

Adjusting Sharing Duration:

- Open Google Maps, tap your profile, and go to 'Location Sharing.' Toggle the time selector to 'Until you turn this off.'

 

Sharing with Non-Google Account Users:

- If sharing with someone without a Google Account, create a sharing link. Open Google Maps, tap 'Location Sharing,' generate a link, and share it via email, text, or other messaging apps.

Managing Parental Controls:

- For users managed by a parent or guardian, Location Sharing can be controlled using the Family Link App.

 

Sharing Trip Progress:

Follow the steps below to check your trip progress.

1. Set a Destination: Open Google Maps, set your destination, and start navigation.

2. Initiate Trip Sharing: During navigation, tap 'More' and select 'Share trip progress.'

3. Choose Contacts: Tap the profile of the person you want to share your trip progress with and confirm by tapping 'Share.'

4. Stop Sharing After Arrival: Once you reach your destination or stop navigation, the location sharing automatically ceases. If you want to stop sharing before arriving, tap 'More' and then 'Stop sharing.'

Google Real-Time Location Sharing offers a versatile and user-friendly way to keep your loved ones informed about your real-time whereabouts. Stay connected and share your journey effortlessly with Google Location Sharing.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Jan, 14:34 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled
GTA 6
GTA 6: Fan made Red Dead Redemption 2 concept trailer sparks frenzy among Rockstar enthusiasts
Nvidia gaming chip
Nvidia launches advanced gaming chip for China as it rushes to obey US export controls order
GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon