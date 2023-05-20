Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 20: Hurry, claim your rewards now!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 20, 2023: These codes only last for a limited time. Claim them, find out how to.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 20 2023, 07:06 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 20, 2023: Weapons, skins and more on offer. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 20, 2023: How many hours have you played Free Fire Max last week? If it is more than 10 hours, then it is easy to say that you're quite invested in the game. And if you search for new strategies, best weapons and more on Google and YouTube to get better at the game and climb up the ladder, then you need to spend some time picking out a really cool costume that you like as well. Why? Because since you spend a significant amount of time in the game, and most of the time is spent looking at your own self, you might as well make your character look cool to your own eyes. The only problem here is that most cool outfits require you to spend money. But if you don't want that, your second best option is these redeem codes. Know all about them below.

But before we get to that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made a new announcement. The tweet says, “Complete Project Crimson missions in Free Fire for awesome rewards! Unlock Rotborne grenade, Colorful Guitar backpack, Scoped-In headpic and banner, and upgrade tokens for Legendary Scorpio. Join the battle now and claim your cool collections”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 20

These redeem codes are shared by the game developers as a sign of appreciation towards the gaming community. These are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special reward. These rewards are in-game items ranging from skins, accessories, costumes, free diamonds, premium bundles and more. And claiming them is super easy. You just need to go to the official redemption website and submit the code. A step-by-step guide has been given at the bottom.

But there are some rules when it comes to claiming these codes. First, while there is no upper limit to how many codes you can claim, the same code cannot be claimed twice by any player. Second, the codes come with an expiration timeline of 12-18 hours, so players are recommended to claim their rewards before that. Finally, some codes can be region-restricted, so make sure to claim as many codes as possible to not miss out on any rewards.

Check today's redeem codes below:

  1. FFTHTFYJAQ6R23F
  2. F4VRBJVUIYTFVBE
  3. F4NM5K6YIHU7Y6F
  4. FTGDVBSNMEJKO5
  5. FF9UYHJGMVCLDO
  6. FEIUYH5GB6Y7NU
  7. FMJLNOBIV8U7Y6
  8. FT5SRDFV4N5M6
  9. FKYLOHI8UBVYHJ
  10. FSK7OE4IU5TGJB
  11. FUY6ST5REFGRBT
  12. FFYTJHFTYHTYHR

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for May 20

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 20 May, 07:06 IST
